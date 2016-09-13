Lost in the cloud

Microsoft cloud computing partner goes under, 18 months after winning award

LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS Microsoft is "working to understand" what happened to Auckland partner.

A Microsoft New Zealand cloud computing partner, Atmospheric, has gone into receivership just 18 months after winning an award from Microsoft.

Staples Rodway business recovery specialist Tong Maginness said he was appointed as receiver of the Auckland firm on Thursday.

Maginness said some staff had been let go but seven had been retained and he hoped Atmospheric would be sold as a going concern.

"Customers are getting the same level of service and we hope to conclude a sale very shortly," he said.

Atmospheric won Cloud SMB (small and medium business) "partner of the year" at Microsoft's partner awards last year and was a finalist for its "cloud platform" award this year.

Microsoft commented at the time of the 2015 award that Atmospheric "uniquely leveraged marketing resources to grow their cloud customer base".

"They have worked hard to retire servers and are leading the surge into the cloud in the SMB space," it said.

A Microsoft spokesman said it was "currently working to understand this situation".

