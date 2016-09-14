Auckland City Rail Link cost may balloon to $3.4 billion

PETER MEECHAM/stuff.co.nz

The price tag on Auckland's inner city rail link has ballooned to as much as $3.4 billion, up from earlier estimates of about $2.5b.

The Government and Auckland Council on Wednesday signed a Heads of Agreement, under which the Crown will fund 50 per cent of the City Rail Link (CRL).

The total cost of the project is estimated to be between $2.8b and $3.4b, Associate Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Transport Minister Simon Bridges said.

Earlier estimates had put the cost at about $2.5b, although backers had said they expected that figure to rise.

Joyce said Wednesday's agreement set out in-principle commitments from the Government and Auckland Council, and contained broader funding, governance and risk management arrangements.

SUPPLIED Concept image of the new Aotea trains station CRL city rail link Auckland

A more detailed "sponsors' agreement" would be developed in coming months, after which the Government would start to make funding available – which may be as early as 2017.

One of New Zealand's largest-ever transport projects, the 3.4 kilometre underground train line will run from Britomart station in downtown Auckland through the CBD to connect with the existing western line at Mt Eden station.

Bridges said the CRL was one of Auckland's top transport priorities, which would double the capacity of the metro rail network and provide significant travel time savings for commuters.

PETER MEECHAM/stuff.co.nz City Rail Link project director Chris Meale explans where the work is starting around Britomart train station.

"The Government's commitment to the CRL has been driven by strong growth in rail patronage in recent years and the need to provide investment certainty for large-scale property developments around Auckland's CBD, including around the new and improved stations at Aotea Square,Karangahape Road and Mount Eden," Bridges said.

"The investment in City Rail Link reflects the Government's strong commitment to meeting Auckland's transport needs, with improvements to the transport network focused on accommodating the growing population as well as supporting ongoing economic growth," Bridges said.

Auckland Transport's 2015 business case for the CRL estimated the cost of the project to be between $2b and $3b. On Wednesday the ministers said that after completion of more detailed design work, officials put the current estimated cost at between $2.8b and $3.4b.

This was an estimate and would be subject to further changes.

The ministers said that as was common with large infrastructure projects, early estimates of the costs were a "best-informed estimate".

"More detailed design work by Auckland Transport to further refine the needs of the project has allowed cost estimates to be more accurately developed. However, these still reflect a best-informed estimate using the information currently available and are subject to further changes following formal engagement with the market."

Auckland Mayor Len Brown said the council currently has an "ability to fund 1.44b worth of project" - a figure that, if matched by the Government, would scrape the the bottom of the estimate.

When asked how Auckland could pay if costs reached $3.4b, Brown said he thinks "it's critical that we not try and jump over hurdles before we arrive at them".

Bridges said the project's final cost would depend on the market place and that he expected something between $2.5b and $3b, thanks to "significant international interest."

Auckland Mayoral candidate Phil Goff said he was concerned at the increasing cost estimates.

"New Zealand taxpayers and Auckland ratepayers are owed an explanation for why local and central agencies may have underestimated the costs," Goff said. "We also need answers around the reliability of their new estimates and whether these can be depended on."

