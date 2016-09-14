Rail link costs rise

Auckland City Rail Link cost may balloon to $3.4 billion

The price tag on Auckland's inner city rail link has ballooned to as much as $3.4 billion, up from earlier estimates of about $2.5b.

The Government and Auckland Council on Wednesday signed a Heads of Agreement, under which the Crown will fund 50 per cent of the City Rail Link (CRL).

The total cost of the project is estimated to be between $2.8b and $3.4b, Associate Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Transport Minister Simon Bridges said.

Earlier estimates had put the cost at about $2.5b, although backers had said they expected that figure to rise.

Joyce said Wednesday's agreement set out in-principle commitments from the Government and Auckland Council, and contained broader funding, governance and risk management arrangements.

A more detailed "sponsors' agreement" would be developed in coming months, after which the Government would start to make funding available – which may be as early as 2017.

One of New Zealand's largest-ever transport projects, the 3.4 kilometre underground train line will run from Britomart station in downtown Auckland through the CBD to connect with the existing western line at Mt Eden station.

Bridges said the CRL was one of Auckland's top transport priorities, which would double the capacity of the metro rail network and provide significant travel time savings for commuters.

"The Government's commitment to the CRL has been driven by strong growth in rail patronage in recent years and the need to provide investment certainty for large-scale property developments around Auckland's CBD, including around the new and improved stations at Aotea Square,Karangahape Road and Mount Eden," Bridges said.

"The investment in City Rail Link reflects the Government's strong commitment to meeting Auckland's transport needs, with improvements to the transport network focused on accommodating the growing population as well as supporting ongoing economic growth," Bridges said.

