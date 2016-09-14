PayPal says sorry to NZ firms

PayPal says payment fault fixed but vague on compensation

PayPal customers complained it was hard getting answers from the firm.

PayPal says it's "deeply sorry" for a technical fault that has prevented New Zealand businesses from withdrawing money from their PayPal accounts for up to 11 days.

The fault has affected firms that use PayPal to process credit card and other payments they receive for their online sales.

Some have been unable to have funds remitted to their bank accounts since September 3.

Australia-based PayPal spokesman Simon Banks said its communication of the issue was "not its finest moment".

He expected that if PayPal had a similar widespread issue in future, it would communicate that as soon as possible to customers.

Banks said PayPal believed it had now fixed the fault which was "to do with the way that our global wallet network interacts with the local bank networks".

"Almost all the New Zealand people who we owe funds to should see the money show up in their accounts tomorrow, and in the worst case by the end of the week," he said.

He would not comment directly on whether PayPal would consider compensating customers.

"It is fair to say we are in discussions with businesses that have had major impacts, with regard to making sure their businesses are operating as we would want them to financially on the back of them using PayPal's service," he said.

Stuff reported on Tuesday that two Kiwi businesses, Muscle Fuel and Social Envy, were owed $130,000 for remittances that had gone unpaid since September 3.

Muscle Fuel owner Hamish Coulter said his business had been forced to take out an emergency bank loan to tide it over as he was heading overseas, while Social Envy owner Arend Nollen said PayPal had initially blamed the company's bank.

Several other firms had posted complaints on PayPal's Facebook page and Banks said on Wednesday afternoon that PayPal had been fixing the fault for 48 hours.

But he said PayPal only became aware the issue was widespread on Tuesday morning.

It was initially unsure of the extent of the problem or whether it was "sporadic", he said.

"The reality was it was widespread in New Zealand."

Waiheke Island Wine Tours co-owner Jean Goodbrand said she had been told by PayPal that 5000 customers had been affected by the fault. Banks said the number was far fewer although he did not know the actual figure.

PayPal's communication had been "appalling", Goodbrand said. "There is no excuse for it these days – with technology the way it is, it is so easy to communicate via email with customers."

"This is our primary source of income. The roadblocks put up for customers trying to call them are absolutely ridiculous and it took me forever to even find a phone number in the first place."

Banks agreed PayPal's communication "was certainly not our finest moment".

But he said PayPal was a digital business that was "optimised for communicating less over the telephone, and more electronically".

PayPal was on Wednesday sending out a message to everyone in New Zealand who was affected and would be personally talking to businesses that experienced a large impact, including Waiheke Island Wine Tours, he said.

- Stuff