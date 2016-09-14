ANZ proposes closures

ANZ latest bank to propose branch closures

ANZ posted a $1.77 billion net profit last year.

ANZ is proposing to close five bank branches in small town New Zealand, a union says.

FIRST Union national organiser Tali Williams said ANZ was consulting on a proposal to close branches at Massey University in Palmerston North, Milton (50 kilometres south of Dunedin), Ngaruawahia, Otorohanga and Te Aroha.

ANZ - the country's largest bank - also closes its branch in Taihape on October 14.

The proposal comes just weeks after it was revealed Westpac was proposing to close 19 bank branches in mostly rural centres.

A decision from Westpac was expected next week, she said.

Westpac branches in Te Aroha and Otorohanga are among those that could be closed.

ANZ bank staff were performing to the banks standard by providing good service and meeting sales targets, she said.

"But now ANZ is turning around and using a different measure – transaction volume in branches – as a reason to close branches," Williams said.

