Plastic stuck in child's throat

Child, 4, chokes on plastic found in pottle of yoghurt

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Melissa Farrell said her daughter Eden, 4, will make a full recovery, but the family have been left shaken by the seven-hour ordeal.

A piece of plastic from a pottle of yoghurt became lodged in a toddler's throat causing the child to choke, but the manufacturer has refused to recall the product.

Melissa Farrell said she was "shaken to the core" after her four-year-old daughter Eden came to her in a distressed state with the plastic blocking her airway.

"It was the Friday just gone, I left her with her yoghurt for two minutes and she came in and said, 'Mummy, my mouth is sore'," said Farrell.

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Farrell said her daughter was so distressed it took five people to hold her down so that the plastic could be removed.

"I opened up her mouth and a piece of white plastic was nestled just by her tonsils. Eden said, 'It was in my yoghurt'."

The plastic, the size of a large thumbnail, had been in the bottom of a pottle of Yoplait's Seriously Smooth yoghurt. It became lodged in the child's throat in a precarious position, and it could not be manually removed.

​Eden was rushed to Waitakere Hospital where a specialist from Starship Children's Hospital was called in to provide gas to relax her.

Her daughter was so distressed it took five people to hold her down so that the plastic could be removed, said Farrell. The ordeal lasted about seven hours.

"If it kept moving it would have blocked her [airway]. When they pulled it out the plastic was red with blood."

Farrell said when she contacted Yoplait to alert them about the plastic, she was told they would recall the product and offered her vouchers.

A representative from the Palmerston North production plant also flew to Auckland to visit the family in person, and Farrell said she was told an investigation would be launched at the site.

She also handed the pottle over at the time, and expected that it would be used for analysis.

"Neither of those things have happened. They haven't put out so much as a press release. I haven't even got a progress report," she said.

But Robyn Riley, a spokeswoman for Lion Dairy and Drinks which owns the Yoplait brand, said the company had undertaken a thorough review of the incident and found it to be an "isolated incident".

"We have notified all relevant authorities including the Ministry for Primary Industries and we have also kept the family informed of the progress," she said.

"Unfortunately, the piece of plastic found in the yoghurt has not been able to be returned to us for analysis."

Riley said since being alerted to the incident on Monday, the company has "maintained regular contact with the family to provide updates and check on the health and wellbeing of their child".

A spokesman for MPI confirmed the company had notified the ministry, and it was monitoring the company's response.

"If, as a result of the investigation, a widespread problem with the product is identified, recalling the product from the marketplace may be an appropriate action."

Farrell said ​Eden is expected to make a full recovery, but the ordeal has shaken the family.

"This is no place for anyone to be. I keep hearing Eden's phantom crying and think, what if next time it's a baby? I feel like I have a responsibility."

