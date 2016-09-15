Gmail outage hits 10 hours

Gmail outage: NZ firms among 'millions' of users hit

The message facing many corporate users of Gmail during the outage.

Dunedin computer games maker Rocketwerkz is one of the companies that has been left without access to email all day because of a major fault with Google's Gmail service.

Gmail has been out of action for some businesses around the world since the early hours of Thursday morning. Overseas reports said "millions" were affected in countries as far afield as the United States and Britain.

Some New Zealand customers were still unable to open their email accounts at 1.30pm, more than 10 hours after the fault was initially reported, but Google has refused to discuss the cause or the extent of the problem.

The internet giant is facing the prospect of having to pay hefty compensation for the outage.

Rocketwerkz founder Dean Hall tweeted that his email had been down all day.

@PullarStrecker Yeah same, my gmail has been down all day :( — Dean Hall (@rocket2guns) September 15, 2016

Fairfax New Zealand has been impacted by the outage.

Other large Google Apps customers, including Christchurch's Tait Electronics and New Zealand Post – which is in the process of moving back to Microsoft for its email service – are understood not to have been affected.

The fault appears a major one for Google, which may have to refund or credit customers with a week's worth of fees.

It promises its paying customers "99.9 per cent uptime" each month for services such as Gmail.

​That means it is in breach of its customer agreements if Gmail is unavailable for more than 43 minutes and 20 seconds in months such as September that have 30 days.

For outages that last up to seven hours and 12 minutes, it must pay or credit customers the equivalent of three days' charges.

But that rises to seven days' charges if faults take longer to fix and its monthly uptime falls below 99 per cent.

In both cases customers must approach Google within 30 days to claim the compensation.

Google spokesman Nic Hopkins said the company would "honour the commitment that is set down in our service level agreement and that is all I can say".

Sydney-based spokeswoman Clare Creegan said she could provide no further information – either on the cause of the fault or how widespread it was.

Google first said on its Apps Status dashboard at 3.16am on Thursday, New Zealand time, that it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. "Based on reports, it affects only Google for Work Gmail users," it said.

Just before 4am it said it had identified the root cause of the issue and a potential fix was being implemented. At 12.45pm, Google was continuing to report Gmail had been restored for some users and that a resolution for all users was expected "in the near future".

