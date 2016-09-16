Gmail fixed ... again

NZ Google customers experience second day of email disruption

By 11am Google was reporting that fewer than one in 1000 business customers were being impacted

Google says it has fixed a second fault that left some businesses around the world unable to access Gmail, after dealing with a similar fault on Thursday.

Media company MediaWorks reported its NewsHub newsroom had been affected by the latest fault on Friday.

Gmail's paid service for businesses first crashed for many companies around the world, including in New Zealand, in the early hours of Thursday, though some large users such as NZ Post and Tait Communications reported no impact.

Gmail's paid service failed again on Friday.

Most Gmail users regained access to their email accounts during the afternoon, but it was Thursday evening, New Zealand time, before Google cleared the backlog of emails sent to Gmail users during that outage.

Google gave the all clear just after 8pm on Thursday, but issued a fresh advisory at 6.20am on Friday morning, saying it was aware of a problem with Gmail "affecting a significant subset of users".

It later advised that Gmail access for "Google for Work" users had been restored to more than 99 per cent of users, before reporting at 3.40pm that the fault had been fully fixed and that all emails should have been delivered.

The company faces a big compensation bill as Gmail's "uptime" will have fallen below 99 per cent for some customers in September, entitling them to a refund or credit of seven days' fees if they request it.

Google customers have 30 days to make the claim.

- Stuff