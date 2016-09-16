Samsung refund rights unclear

Confusion over Galaxy Note 7 buyers' rights

Samsung is offering replacement phones in NZ and refunds or replacements in the US.
Samsung is offering United States buyers of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone a full refund, however the company has been unable to confirm if that is an option for all its customers in New Zealand.

In both countries, customers have been advised to return the smartphone for a replacement. But in the United States buyers have the alternative option of instead demanding their money back.

The $1200-plus smartphone went on sale in New Zealand a month ago and can catch fire if its battery overheats.

Galaxy Note 7s are designed to withstand being dipped in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes, though it wasn't ...
Galaxy Note 7s are designed to withstand being dipped in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes, though it wasn't supposed to be a necessary feature.

About a million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones have been sold in the US and another 1.5 million elsewhere.

READ MORE:
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recalled in New Zealand
* Formal recall of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in US due to fire, burn risk

Samsung has received 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage in the US.

Samsung said its US recall was taking place "in cooperation" with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In addition to the option of a replacement or refund, customers there are being offered a US$25 (NZ$34) gift voucher if they choose to replace the phone with an alternative Samsung product.

Earlier this month, Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees offered to replace devices they had sold and pulled the phone from their shelves.

Vodafone and Spark both said they would offer a refund as an alternative while a notice on 2degrees' website – posted on September 10 – indicated Samsung was offering refunds to its customers.

However, the current notice on Samsung's website makes no mention of any money-back entitlement, making it unclear whether that is an option for customers who bought their device direct from Samsung.

Clarification has been sought from the company.

 - Stuff

