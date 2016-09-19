Cash economy booming among tradies: IRD

IRD fights growing cash economy among builders, tradies

123rf.com A survey of tradies showed 25 per cent believed under-the-table jobs were common.

Tradespeople have told the Inland Revenue that they believe that many thousands of dollars are escaping the tax system in the form of cash jobs.

In an IRD survey of around 500 tradespeople, a quarter said under-the-table jobs were common in the building and construction industry.

But 79 per cent also said they believed it was a crime.

Another survey found 11 per cent of tradies surveyed said they were aware of cash jobs worth more than $20,000 going untaxed.

The surveys are part of a IRD campaign targeting Christchurch this week after previous campaigns in Auckland and Queenstown earlier this year.

And the department said it was clear people were thinking more negatively about the black economy and tax avoidance than they were four years ago, when it first began its research.

A quick survey by TVNZ found that three out of six tradesman contacted for a quote provided a cash price, without being asked.

John Gray from the Homeowners and Buyers Association of New Zealand told TVNZ that licensed builders were being drawn away to do new building work for the building boom, leaving less qualified or older practitioners to fill the gaps.

"So, for the relatively smaller jobs, people are gravitating towards tradies who advertise in local community newspapers, and are not licensed building practitioners."

However, Grant Florence of the Certified Builders Association said he had no evidence that the alterations industry was being filled by workers willing to do cash jobs.

"A lot of our members who have done alterations particularly in the large markets like Auckland are continuing to do alterations... They haven't drifted off to do new homes."

He said his organisation had worked with IRD in the past but its focus was currently on other issues.

"I think the industry has enough challenges around quality and the shortage of tradepeople."

- Stuff