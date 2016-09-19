Uber feature 'driver destinations' encourages commuters to car pool

CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES Uber says its new service will help reduce congestion on Auckland's roads.

Uber is encouraging Auckland motorists to earn some extra cash on their daily commute.

The international ride sharing app has launched a new feature called driver destinations, allowing commuters to earn a fare by picking people up on their way to or from work.

For example, a Birkenhead resident who works full time in the central business district, can enter their destination on the Uber app and be matched only with riders either heading to the CBD in the morning or heading back to Birkenhead in the evening.

The service is available to the more than 2000 existing Auckland Uber drivers and could be used twice a day.

​Uber New Zealand general manager Richard Menzies said passengers would not notice a difference between driver destinations and the company's regular service UberX.

Driver destinations could eventually be rolled out to other parts of New Zealand, he said.

So far Uber only operates in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Driver destinations would help reduce the cost of commuting for drivers and the number of cars on the road, he said.

"You can earn a bit of extra money, cover the costs of your commute and maybe earn some profit on the side," Menzies said.

The feature would open up the Uber platform to more drivers because it made it easier to fit driving around their lifestyle.

"We expect that will mean increased cars available for riders looking to use the service."

The fare structure was the same as UberX and drivers earn 75 per cent of the fare.

Driver destinations existed in other countries and was different to UberPool, which allowed passengers to share a ride and split the cost of a trip with another Uber rider heading in the same direction.

UberPool is not yet available in New Zealand.

"It's definitely something we would like to work towards in the New Zealand market," Menzies said.

Last week the Land Transport Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament, which will simplify compliance for all small passenger service operators, including taxis, Uber, dial-a-drivers and limousines.

- Stuff