Slip cuts off Taranaki

The strain is beginning to show in Taranaki as the region enters a fourth day of being cut off from the north by a large slip.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said State Highway 3, which was blocked by a large slip on Sunday morning, was likely to remain closed until at least midday on Thursday.

Trucking companies having to take a three hour detour are slowing down the flow of produce and goods into the region which means supermarkets are delayed in stocking their shelves.

The trucks and other traffic have been diverted through Whanganui after the slip sent tonnes of dirt and rock cascading down a roadside cliff, blocking the road south of Mokau on Taranaki's only arterial highway north out of the region.

One lane has been clear since mid-afternoon on Sunday but assessments by geotechnical engineers have deemed it unsafe in the event of another landslide.

Branch manager at New Plymouth trucking company Mainfreight Michael Tunnicliffe said it was costing twice as much per truck to detour through SH1 and Whanganui.

"If we go from here to Hamilton that truck can usually do a round trip," he said.

"But with the detour they can only take one load before having to turn back down and come back to base."

Tunnicliffe said the detour through the Paraparas had roughly 20 one-way bridges which posed its own problems for truckies.

"As for another route north it's been a debate for awhile but we know creating one has all its own challenges," he said.

Co-owner at New Plymouth Pak N Save Peter Melody said they had seen some orders delayed by up to five hours.

"Half of our stock comes from the north and the other from the south so we're not suffering too bad yet," he said.

"There's no particular category we are seeing shortages of, it seems to just be general ordering from distribution centres that's being delayed."

NZTA regional performance manager Karen Boyt said they were continuing to use a helicopter to sluice loose rocks off the slip while engineers had also abseiled down to check the stability of the slip.

"Only once geotechnical engineers have confirmed that the cliff is stabilised, will contractors be able move into action to clear the rocks, allowing the road to open to one lane," she said.

"We estimate that over 200 cubic metres of rocks and debris will need to be cleared."

Meanwhile, just north of the slip, Mokau has been a ghost town according to Whitebait Inn owner Clare Harding.

"You could shoot a gun down main street right now, there's nobody around," she said.

"We've sent staff home, there's just nothing to do.

"We're pretty much cut off, we've had no bread, no milk no paper deliveries."

However, on Sunday, when the slip happened and the NZTA were still confident the road would be open by mid-afternoon the small coastal town was thriving.

"We own a motorcamp as well and that was packed, I think people were pretty optimistic the road would be open by Monday," she said.

However, the road was not open by Monday as expected but instead delayed until at least Thursday..

"People were pretty pissed off at being told it might be open later on Sunday," Mokau Museum volunteer Ian Whittaker said.

"They were told the road was going to happen so there were a lot of people hanging around for hours."

Whittaker said since Sunday the town, and the museum, were "very very quiet".

"They must have finally put signs up further into Waikato because we're not getting any surprised motorists having to turn around anymore," he said.

Whittaker just hoped the road would be clear by the weekend when the museum opens its exhibit of extremely rare 100-year-old photographs of the Waitomo Caves.

