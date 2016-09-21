Retailers watching as Gore blazes Easter trading trail

MARTIN DE RUYTER/FAIRFAX NZ New trading rules let each council do the decision-making over Easter trading, though some retailers have been exempt or flouted the ban for years.

Gore is being closely watched by other regions as it becomes what's believed to be the first retail centre to take a stand on Easter trading.

Gore's retail group GoRetail has decided not to trade on Easter Sunday next year.

RACHAEL KELLY/FAIRFAX NZ Chanelle Purser of Gore's GoRetail, which has decided not to open at Easter.

"When we formed the group and wanted to get everyone doing the same thing we decided that Sunday was a day for friends and family and we would close, and that has always been our stance," GoRetail spokesperson Chanelle Purser said.

The policy has not yet been ratified by Gore's council.

Under legislation passed in August, individual councils will decide whether to continue the ban on Easter trading in their area, or allow shops to open.

Chris Wilkinson of retail consultancy First Retail Group said Gore had a particularly cohesive group of retailers but he warned some towns would be quite divided.

"What is probably the most fascinating is that New Zealand will end up with areas that are open, while others are not."

Gore had made its decision based on two things: "social resilience" and "commercial resilience", Wilkinson said.

Socially it had decided that that Sundays and public holidays were days for family and friends, and commercially it believed trading would not cover the costs of opening and could compromise staff goodwill.

Councils and retailers would have to get cracking in order to have all the public consulting work done by February, when they were required to give notice, he said.

Retail NZ has done a survey of local council candidates which show 78 per cent of respondents are in favour of allowing shops to open on Easter Sunday.

Lower Hutt, Nelson, Carterton and the Far North were the only areas where the majority of candidates were opposed.

Retail NZ's general manager for public affairs Greg Harford said it was encouraging to see most candidates who responded were willing to let businesses make those decision for themselves.

"Not every retailer will want to open on Easter Sunday, and not everyone will want to shop, but we have long been of the view that it is the role of neither government nor councils to seek to regulate shopping between consenting adults."

There was particularly strong support for Easter Sunday trading in Rotorua-Lakes, Marlborough, New Plymouth, Queenstown-Lakes, South Waikato, Tasman, Timaru, Thames-Coromandel, Waimakariri, Western Bay of Plenty and Ashburton, Wellington, Hamilton and Tauranga.

Support for Easter Trading was evenly split in Christchurch, Dunedin and Palmerston North.

Responses were low in other parts of the country.

Under the new rules, Harford said, no employee could be forced to work on Easter Sunday, and no business could be forced to open, even if they were in a shopping mall.

