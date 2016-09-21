Auckland icon gets new life

Civic Administration Building and surrounding area to undergo major redevelopment

SUPPLIED Private business Tawera Group would undertake the development and buy the tower and surrounding land off Auckland Council.

An iconic Auckland Council tower in the heart of the city is getting a major upgrade and a new owner after sitting mothballed for two years.

The 18 storey Civic Administration Building in Aotea Square, on the corner of Greys Avenue and Mayoral Drive will undergo redevelopment to form a commercial, retail, childcare, hospitality and accommodation hub.

The private development, dubbed Civic Quarter, will begin around this time next year and will be completed by the end of 2020. It was expected to cost between $200 million and $300m.

JASON OXENHAM/FAIRFAX NZ The Auckland City Council Civic Administration building on Greys Avenue has not been used since 2014.

The building, designed in the mid-1950s and built in 1966, was in need of major upgrades including restoring the external facade, earthquake strengthening, asbestos removal and rebuilding of infrastructure such as air conditioning and electrical systems.

It has not been used since council staff were moved out in 2014.

A 2014 council report presented three options for the future of the building: refurbishment into a modern office, conversion into a residential building or demolition.

The city's urban development agency, Panuku Development Auckland, has selected Tawera Group to restore the building after an international tender process.

Tawera Group would buy the building and surrounding land off the council. It is not yet known how much it would be bought for.

The 100-metre-tall tower was made of steel with an aluminium-framed facade. Steel structures are uncommon and unusually flexible, the 2014 report said.

It has three basement levels and 18 above-ground levels.

Under the Unitary Plan the building gained Category A heritage status.

In 1989, super-city predecessor Auckland City Council removed 350 tonnes of asbestos from the building but parts of the building could not be accessed.

About $50,000 a year was being spent monitoring the asbestos.

Some council candidates had suggested the building be used to house homeless people.

