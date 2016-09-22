Kiwis proving tattoo stigma in the workplace wrong

Christchurch man Jack Niven wears a permanent sleeve of Greek gods tattooed on his left arm.

Lying among Zeus, Aphrodite, Hermes and Hades is a flower, a reminder for Niven of all the good times he had with his mum, who died from cancer last year.



Niven is one of many New Zealanders with tattoos, but unlike those who have had to cover their tattoos in the workplace, he has never been pressured to hide the art on his arm.

The University of Canterbury student is working towards a finance degree, with the aim of getting into corporate management.

SUPPLIED Christchurch student Jack Niven's tattoo sleeve has not been an issue so far in his customer-facing roles.

At the same time, he is running his own iPhone repair business.



For four years he was a salesman for a large national retailer, then a floor manager and finally a store manager.



He has had just one incident when an older customer refused to deal with him because of his tattoos.



Niven is 22 years old, owns his own house and manages three staff in his business, a far cry from the low-life criminal that people with tattoos are stereotyped as.



"When I see people criticise people with tattoos, it upsets me. A tattoo doesn't change you as a person, a tattoo doesn't make you dumber," he says.



He believes perceptions will change eventually, but right now, he admits societal pressures mean he would rather be safe than sorry when it comes to his tattoos. His tattoo sleeve only goes three-quarters down his arm.

Bay of Plenty man Brett Morrison is what many would consider to be heavily tattooed. His left arm has traditional Japanese imagery, his right arm is devoted to New Zealand and he has one leg covered in nautical images from foot to thigh.

He is a shorts and polo shirt kind of guy, something he does not change as he goes around the country speaking in the media and to organisations about bowel cancer.

BRETT MORRISON/FACEBOOK Brett Morrison does public speaking for bowel cancer awareness and has never been pressured to cover up his tattoos.

Morrison's wife died from the disease in May last year and since then he has been working to raise awareness.

He speaks at a range of organisations and businesses, including kiwifruit cooperative Zespri recently.

He has never been asked to cover up his tattoos, even when he has offered to.



"I asked [Bowel Cancer NZ] if they wanted me to cover my tattoos and they said, 'no, that's who you are, that's what makes you relatable'," Morrison says.

SUPPLIED MP Nanaia Mahuta believes societal perceptions about cultural tattoos are changing for the better.

Employment lawyer Peter Cullen said employers could reject candidates on almost any ground, including tattoos, so long as it did not breach the law.

Culturally-significant tattoos were in a class of their own though and it could be considered discrimination if people with traditional tattoos were asked to cover up, Cullen said.

While non-cultural tattoos were becoming more accepted in workplaces, it still depended on the type of company and industry.

"If it's in a meatworks, I couldn't imagine the employer would give two hoots. If you're the doctor's receptionist or the front face of a professional firm, they may have different approaches to dress standards."

Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta is the first female politician to wear a traditional Maori chin tattoo in Parliament.

In August, she said there was often a negative association with Maori facial tattoos, however, there was growing public awareness and self-pride by younger Maori who wear moko as a positive statement of self-identity.

She said the negative stereotypes were breaking down for ta moko, but she could not say the same for non-cultural tattoos.

Mahuta did not receive any negative reactions towards her moko kauae.

"There was a curious, warm, positive reaction. It certainly provided an opportunity to talk about the place of traditional moko kauae within different settings," she said.

