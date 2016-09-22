OIO ticks media merger

Overseas Investment Office approves Fairfax NZ, NZME merger
The planned media merger of publishers Fairfax New Zealand and NZME has cleared a hurdle with the Overseas Investment Office granting its approval for the deal.
The merger, which would see Fairfax's Australian parent emerge with a 41 per cent stake in the combined NZX-listed newspaper, radio and digital media business, has yet to be approved by the Commerce Commission.
Fairfax Australia would also take $55 million in cash.
The competition watchdog plans to release a draft decision in November and a final one in March.
Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval was seen as more of a formality. It plans to publish a summary of its decision "in due course".
Fairfax, which owns Stuff, and NZME noted the merger also remained conditional on NZME shareholder and Commerce Commission approval "among other matters".
