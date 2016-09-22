OIO ticks media merger

Overseas Investment Office approves Fairfax NZ, NZME merger

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/FAIRFAX NZ Fairfax NZ and NZME, owners of the Dominion Post and New Zealand Herald, have applied for permission to merge.

The planned media merger of publishers Fairfax New Zealand and NZME has cleared a hurdle with the Overseas Investment Office granting its approval for the deal.

The merger, which would see Fairfax's Australian parent emerge with a 41 per cent stake in the combined NZX-listed newspaper, radio and digital media business, has yet to be approved by the Commerce Commission.

Fairfax Australia would also take $55 million in cash.

The competition watchdog plans to release a draft decision in November and a final one in March.

Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval was seen as more of a formality. It plans to publish a summary of its decision "in due course".

Fairfax, which owns Stuff, and NZME noted the merger also remained conditional on NZME shareholder and Commerce Commission approval "among other matters".

