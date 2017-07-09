Kiwis engineer the world's first waterproof prosthetic hand

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff.co.nz Matthew Jury and his company Taska have developed the world's first waterproof prosthetic hand.

For prosthetic hand users, the ability to wash their hands was one of many activities mainstream prothetics could not cater to, until now.

Kiwi-company Taska Prosthetics has debuted a prosthetic hand they claim is advanced enough to disrupt the $23.5 billion dollar prothetic market. The Taska model is the first hand prosthetic in the world that is waterproof.

Dunedin sculptor Gavin Wilson first tried on a Taska prosthetic prototype in October of last year and said he was definitely keen to replace his current prosthetic with it. Wilson has been without his right hand for three years after it was caught in a fabric shredding machine.

SUPPPLIED Sculptor Gavin Wilson testing out a prototype of the Taska hand prosthetic.

"It has features that the current hand that I have does not have, being water resistant alone is a huge feature."

He could use the hand to hold a steak knife, wash his hands, brush his teeth, and hold his sculptures as he carves intricate designs into them.

ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS The prosthetic industry is worth $23.5 billion worldwide.

"You feel more whole if anything," he said.

Buttons on the back of the prosthetic allows users to rapidly shift between eight different grips, though the technology can accommodate over 30 different grips.

"The first thing I was given was a hook - if you lose a leg you don't get given a wooden peg."

Wilson's past prosthetics have come from all over the world, so he was happy to get a model manufactured in Christchurch. He also liked that the model could be exposed to the dust in his workshop without breaking.

"Some of the things I do are small intricate pieces and what it allows me to do is hold it in my hand while I do some carving on it.

"When you lose a limb the other one gets overused and it cuts down on that situation as well."

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Matt Jury from Taska, pictured with his new prosthetic hand that is able to be immersed into water.

Taska's commercial manager Craig Martell said the company has pre-sold 10 hands so far to the New Zealand Artificial Limb Centre, but ordinary purchasing would not be available until the end of the month. One hand costs $35,000 but the majority of the devices are purchased through an insurance scheme at no cost to amputees. Martell said over half the market for high-end prosthetics was in the US, where there was a demand for 700 to 1000 prosthetic hands a year.

"Obviously we'd want our share of that market, which would be notionally about a third of it."

Taska hopes to eventually generate a turnover of $30 million a year, a similar amount to its main competitors.

Product developer Matt Jury developed the technology over five years to make a product that dealt with fragility issues amputees had with other models. The prosthetic allows its finger attachments, typically the most fragile part to "breakaway" and be reset without the entire model breaking down. It also has shock absorption for the pointer finger and the thumb.

"Essentially we've put suspension in the device the same way you'd get suspension in the car."

But it was what the technology could do that most resonated with upper limb amputees, Jury said.

"The big one that always comes up that you can't do with any other hand on the market is the ability to cut a steak."

New Zealand Artificial Limb Centre chief executive Sean Gray said he purchased the Taska prosthetic because it was priced competitively and a robust model. The centre works with 4300 amputees, and about 120 to 130 who would fit the Taska prosthetic, Gray said.

Gray said the model would not be the "usual prescription" because of its cost and New Zealand's comprehensive prescription process."It's not a usual prescription because of the cost, because they are expensive items and it's something that they actually have to go through quite a comprehensive prescription process."

The prescription process requires a range of tests around mobility, independence, readiness for new technology, and commitment to rehabilitation and training to maximise the technology, Gray said.

"There's a huge commitment from the actual patient to ensure they are ready and able to use the technology."

