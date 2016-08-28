Should you buy a house to live in, or rent and invest the savings?

SUPPLIED Shamubeel Eaqub is happy with his decision to rent, but can understand why some people want to own their homes.

If you live in one of New Zealand's biggest cities, you've probably had this conversation with your friends.

Should you buy a house to live in - probably further from the city centre than you are currently living, and pay more for the privilege of owning the roof over your head?

Or should you continue to rent and try to save the difference between what you pay and what mortgage payments might be, so that you're still provided for in retirement?

RODNEY DICKENS The proportion of income required to service a mortgage compared to the cost of renting.

The best option depends a lot on your own attitudes to money, ability to save and the sort of conditions you are happy to live in.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub is one of the country's most outspoken proponents of lifelong renting. He said it did not make sense to buy a house from a purely financial perspective.

123rf It's usually cheaper to rent than buy - but does it leave you better off in the long run?

In the biggest centres, it is significantly cheaper to rent a house than it is to buy one.

Barfoot and Thompson data shows the Auckland average for a three-bedroom rented property on its books is $515 a week.

That compares to an average sale price for the agency of $874,623, which would work out at $867 a week on current interest rates, over 30 years with a 20 per cent deposit.

In the central suburbs the difference is more stark - in Parnell the median rent is $650 a week, compared to a purchase price of $1.3 million, or $1238 a week.

Wellington prices have moved 13.7 per cent over the past year according to the Real Estate Institute, compared to rents that had only increased 5 per cent, by Trade Me rental data. In Kelburn, the median rent is $450 compared to a median price of $740,500 - or $770 a week.

Nationwide, rents rose just 4.8 per cent over the past year, compared to prices which are up 8.6 per cent.

"Can you invest that money better elsewhere," Eaqub said. "It comes down to your personal preferences. How much debt you want to have especially for an overvalued asset."

Eaqub has been saying he would not buy an Auckland house since he moved to the city four years ago.

But in that time, prices have risen 52 per cent. Eaqub said he did not regret missing out on those capital gains. "The share market has doubled over the last four years. I like to invest in things that create jobs and prosperity, not just a house."

But he said he could understand why some people wanted to own their homes, especially if they had children and did not want to be faced with the prospect of moving frequently.

Analyst Rodney Dickens said Eaqub was taking too short-term a focus.

"From a lifestyle perspective the issue is very different."

He said people who kept renting would probably end up spending more on consumer items than those who had a mortgage, which would leave them with less in savings when they needed to cover their housing costs in retirement.

They would also find their rent payments increased over time.

"Option two: buy now and pay more upfront in total accommodation cost than renting, but you have fixed your debt level and over time you will pay it off while on average property prices will go up and further add to your equity; then after about 20 years you will have paid off you mortgage and it will be all equity and your outgoing on housing will fall dramatically," he said.

"When you look at the issue from a life-cycle perspective, the only sensible option is to buy, although this can be complicated by divorces and so on along the way.

"Maybe house prices fall at some stage and people who opt to rent now will be able to buy later at better prices, but I don't think the average economists let alone the average Kiwi will be able to [time] things so nicely."

Dickens does regular analysis of the interest cost of paying an average mortgage, compared to the cost of rent, as a percentage of average income.

He has found that generally buying has been cheaper - but that does not take into account the added costs that come with owning a house, such as maintenance, rates and insurance.

Adviser Liz Koh agreed opting to rent for the financial benefits would only work in some situations.

"If you are in a situation where you have very low rent due to exceptional circumstances, it can be a good idea to take advantage of this in the short term to save up a bigger deposit for a first home. In the long term, it is nearly always cheaper to own."

"So while, in the short term, rents may be cheaper than mortgage payments, in the long term rents will increase while mortgage payments will decrease with the effects of inflation."

- Stuff