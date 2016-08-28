Use X-ray vision to slash your grocery bill

Budget Buster: How to use X-ray vision to incinerate your grocery bill

123rf Unit pricing lets you see straight through the allure of marketing gimmicks, flashy packaging, and “economy” pack sizes at the grovery store.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be? X-ray vision has to be near the top of the list.

It does have the potential for creepiness – even Superman used it to check out what colour undies Lois Lane was wearing. Unlike that voyeuristic alien, we're going to use this power for good. The testing ground: your local supermarket.

On your next shop, keep an eye out for the "unit prices" on the shelves. These little numbers tell you how much something costs per 100g, 100ml, or per item.

Unit prices were introduced by the big supermarkets several years ago, and they're an absolute godsend. In the bad old days, you had to try and work out whether the three-pack of tinned peaches was better than the giant jumbo tin, then weigh up the six other brands with slightly different sizes again.

My mum, who had to feed seven hungry mouths with not much money, was ace at this. She inspected one packet after another, figuring out which was the best value for money. We lesser mortals aren't so good at doing complicated equations in our heads. Luckily, it no longer matters if you flunked out in third form maths.

Unit pricing is a consumer superpower. It gives us X-ray vision that can penetrate complicated pricing, different pack sizes, promotional gimmicks, glitzy packaging, and all the other tricks retailers use against us.

The payoff is huge. In a recent Australian study, researchers tracked 400 shoppers for six months. Those who knew how to use unit prices could regularly save 13 per cent on their grocery bill. Given that food is usually the second biggest expense on the budget, that's massive. A family that spends $300 on the weekly shop could save more than $2000 a year.

When you start looking at unit prices, you notice the cheapest products are almost always the in-house supermarket brands. Homebrand dishwashing liquid costs 12c per 100ml. A premium brand will set you back 92c per 100ml. If you really think it's going to be seven times more effective in cleaning your cutlery, I have a bridge to sell you.

Tastes vary, and some premium products may indeed be better. But it's amazing how much of the difference comes down to subconscious trickery in our brains.

Scientists have found it's impossible for us to separate brand associations and visual cues (like attractive packaging) from how we experience food. In blind taste tests of wine, most people can't tell the difference between the cheapest plonk and the special reserve stuff locked behind the counter.

For basic items such as rice, flour, milk, pasta or tinned tomatoes, stick to the home brands. Otherwise you're paying extra for nice packaging and the warm glow of a brand name.

Besides breaking the spell of fancy labels, our X-ray vision also lets us look at whether specials and "economy" packs are what they say they are.

Buying in bulk is generally a good idea. You'd have to be a mug to buy a single roll of loo paper for $1.29, when you can get 12 for $3.29, or 27c each.

But this isn't always the case. By carefully checking unit prices, I've noticed bigger packs are sometimes no cheaper, or even more expensive.

Unit prices are a great tool for cutting through confusion but supermarkets use a whole host of other mind tricks to get shoppers to spend more. Next week, we'll unveil the rest of their sneaky strategies, and find out how to fight back.

Got a money question you've been struggling with? Want to send a bouquet or a brickbat? Email Budget Buster at meadows182@gmail.com, or hit him up on Twitter at @MeadowsRichard.

- Sunday News