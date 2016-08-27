Auckland: the $1m city

Nick Smith is 'Milllion-dollar Minister' as average Auckland house passes $1m mark

KIRK HARGREAVES Nick Smith has earned himself the nickname "Million-dollar Minister" thanks to the rising cost of the average Auckland home.

Housing Minister Nick Smith was dubbed "The Million-dollar Minister" this morning as the average Auckland house price looks to already have hit $1 million.

Smith was given his new nickname by Patrick Gower when he appeared on TV3's The Nation on Saturday defending the government's record on housing.

Gower said the average house price was $1 million in Auckland, though official confirmation of that is not expected until Thursday when QV releases its latest monthly house price figures.

Nick Goodall from CoreLogic, which works closely with QV, said: "I don't know for sure that the average Auckland house price has hit $1 million, but I would put a fair bet it is given the current rate of increase."

Goodall said price rises did not appear to have slowed since the last set of QV figures for July were published. Then the average Auckland house sold for $975,000.

He said CoreLogic would get to see the figures on Monday.

Gower told Smith: "You are the million-dollar minister".

"The average house price (in Auckland) is $1 million. That's nothing to be proud of."

He challenged the minister on whether the government wanted to bring house prices down.

Smith responded that "the objective was to see house price inflation in single digits" saying the scale of recent rises was unsustainable.

If there were a big price drop, Smith said: "You would have tens of thousands of Kiwi families effectively gone broke. Their mortgages would be worth more than their homes."

"I'm not going to endorse that."

Smith did not expect to see prices crash before the next election because of the booming economy and population increase in Auckland.

He said the number of homes being built had risen sharply under National.

Gower pressed the minister to crack down on land bankers who buy and sit on land, waiting for prices to rise, rather than building homes.

Smith said governments could not force land bankers to build homes, but said that any special housing areas in Auckland that had not received consents to build by 16 September would lose their special housing area status. He said local councils had the power to increase rates on banked land.

