Fly Buys morphs into money

Fly Buys points are morphing into currency.

There are a staggering 2.5 million people with Fly Buys cards, but the way they are using their points has been changing.

Instead of focusing on piling up points for guilt-free luxuries like smoothie-makers, there's a growing trend for people to convert their points to cash-equivalent items, like supermarket gift cards.

SUPPLIED Hamish Mitchell, Chief Strategy and growth officer at Loyalty NZ, says there is growing demand for points to be spent reducing the cost of living.

"There are numerous people who are starting to see their rewards as currency," said Hamish Mitchell from Loyalty NZ, which runs the Fly Buys scheme.

"They are exchanging it for New World gift cards, and using it to top up their KiwiSaver. They are topping up their lifestyle, and making their dollar go further," he said.

The evolution of points use is leading to the evolution of the Fly Buys scheme. Loyalty NZ plans to respond by allowing Fly Buys cards to be used more like cash cards.

"You will be able to swipe it with any one of our retailers to use the points just like money," Mitchell said.

"We reckon about one third of the people in the programme are highly interested in using their Fly Buys points like money."

Mitchell said Loyalty NZ was seeing more use of points to either reduce the cost of living, such as helping pay for the weekly groceries, or to be smarter with money, such as BNZ customers using their points to top up their KiwiSaver accounts.

Since being introduced three years' ago, the BNZ KiwiSaver points-for-dollars swap has lifted it to third place in the biggest use of Fly Buys rewards points, though it remains a long way behind the New World gift cards.

Mitchell said: "If you give people cash, they will tend to be quite sensible with it."

In the future, Mitchell expects to see more options available to convert Fly Buys points into sober cash use, such as being able to make mortgage payments and reduce the cost of insurance.

TOP TEN FLY BUYS REWARDS

From August 2015 - July 2016

1. New World Gift Cards: This is people using their points to help pay for the weekly shop, but it probably also includes people making gifts to poorer family members to help them make ends meet.

2. Domestic Flight Reward: Flying to see loved one here and in Australia remains hugely popular, and so does using rewards poiunts to do it.

3. BNZ KiwiSaver Scheme Reward: The bank has been pushing this one hard. Instead of converting points into luxuries to be enjoyed today, Fly Buyers are converting them to dollars in their KiwiSaver accounts with BNZ, enjoying the rewards when they eventually stop working.

4 Spirit Selection: Hard liquor costs a pretty penny thanks to excise tax, so many people use their Fly Buys points to keep their drinks' cabinet stocked.

5 Avis Rent a Car: When off to see relatives in the other island, or are just heading off to see some of the beauties of this land, converting points into car hire is popular.

6 Nutribullet: Every year there's a kitchen item that's being heavily hyped, and it pops up in the Fly Buys top ten. Last year it was the George Foreman Mix and Go smoothie machine. THis year it is a different smoothie-maker.

7 New Zealand Gardener Subscription: A favourite to gift to mum at Christmas, or get delivered to your own home. This is one of two Fairfax Media magazines to make the top ten.

8 Beer Selection: Wine may have come a long way in the past 30 years, but beer is still the national drink. Craft beers, of which there has been an explosion of choice, can be pricey, so using Fly Buys points to buy them is attractive.

9 NZ House & Garden Subscription: The second Fairfax Media magazine to make the top ten.

10 Fitbit: New Zealand is a country split between the super-fit and the super-unfit. Fitbit's allow people to measure their progress to fitter, leaner versions of themselves. Since Loyalty NZ introduced the "Points + Cash" service, where people could make purchases by using points and cash, there had been a sharp decline in the number of kettles and toasters people bought, and a rise in higher-cost technology like Fitbits, iPads and iPhones.

