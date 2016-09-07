Old city bus now a home for quake-affected Christchurch homeowner Rebecca Wright

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz Rebecca Wright is using a converted Christchurch city bus while she works to repair her earthquake-damaged home in South New Brighton.

Without the bus parked in her front yard, Rebecca Wright would still be bathing in a bucket.

In July, the Christchurch woman began repairing her earthquake-damaged home, after lengthy legal proceedings.

That same month, Wright's partner moved his $10,000 former Christchurch city bus on to her South New Brighton property, which enabled her to have a normal wash – and do away with baby wipes.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Rebecca Wright's sun room is a construction zone. Her friends are chiping in to help her complete earthquake repairs.

Not everyone in the neighbourhood was pleased with the new addition to the street. Threats have been made to have it removed.

READ MORE:

* EQC budgets $5m for court cases in 2015-16

* Fendalton landowners paid hundreds of thousands of dollars compo prior to February earthquake

* Some red zone residents can expect low land damage payments – EQC

"It's just a bus and it needs a little bit of work done to it," Wright said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Rebecca Wright looks over her backyard with "Tiny", her pet kunekune pig.

The September 2010 earthquake split her home in two. The February 2011 earthquake caused the roof to buckle and start leaking.

For two years, she battled with her insurance company. She went through nine different lawyers, and eventually one was able to settle the case.

Wright, 44 – along with her numerous cats, rabbits, chickens and a kunekune pig named Tiny – has been living in her damaged house for years.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Rebecca Wright's partner's old converted Christchurch city bus attracts attention in South New Brighton.

"It was like walking through a fun house. I felt drunk every day," Wright said.

There was visible water damage in the ceiling. Mould had grown in places. Beams were rotted out, and towels were pinned to walls to stop leaks.

Sand came up through the pipes, a portable toilet was needed, and a tarpaulin had only just been removed, after four years protecting Wright from the elements.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Kunekune pig Tiny enjoys afternoon tea from the back door of Rebecca Wright's earthquake-damaged home.

She now had $35,000 to repair her home, which she was doing with the help of friends, to cut labour costs.

IAG Canterbury Recovery customer reinstatement general manager Renee Walker said Wright's claim was settled in May.

In a statement, Walker said the total settlement, including EQC funds, was $363,871.21.

Walker said the assessment process was complicated due to "excessive clutter", which "restricted access to certain elements of the property including walls and floors".

"In addition, the house and outbuildings had been in need of maintenance for several years," Walker said.

An EQC spokesman said the case was transferred to Wright's private insurer after EQC assessed the property as over cap in December 2015.

"The customer has since discontinued litigation against EQC regarding aspects of this claim."

Wright acknowledged she was a "hoarder", and said she could not leave the property.

"I can't let go of the past . . . my family."

Wright said she was left with just $35,000 to repair the house after paying $80,000 in legal fees, giving $160,000 to her ex-husband, and covering the mortgage she took out to replace a garage and wash house that were not initially included in the settlement.

Walker said IAG was not able to assess the garage and wash house properly due to clutter, but later included the replacement cost of both in its settlement.

Wright's entire life was now stored in the corrugated iron shed behind her home, which was a constant reminder of her first breakdown.

The last six years had caused her a great deal of "stress and anguish".

"The quake made my daughter too afraid to live in the house, so she moved out at 15 . . . it's broken up my marriage. I've been put on antidepressants of all different varieties. I've stopped taking them because they don't work.

"I just have days where I wake up and say 'I can't do this' and cry. Other days I'm like 'sweet, let's get into this, we can do this'. That wears off really quick."

Despite her challenges, she would never consider leaving the home she had lived in since 1976.

"It's definitely home. It's always been home and it's going to stay home. My parents left here in a box. I'm leaving here in a box."

Once repairs were completed, she and her partner would buy another bus and "do those plans we made when we were kids of actually travelling".

- Stuff