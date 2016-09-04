Budget Buster: Six sneaky supermarket tricks we all fall for

istock Supermarkets are manipulating you every step of the way.

Ever accidentally spent twice as much at the supermarket as you'd intended? Can't understand how those Tim Tams mysteriously appeared in your cart?

I'm here to tell you it's not your fault.

Shoppers are fighting a losing battle, and they're not even aware it's going on. To walk through a supermarket is to be subjected to a barrage of carefully designed psychological tricks.

Willpower is important, but it's a pretty feeble defence when retailers have spent millions of dollars researching mind manipulation. It's time to lift the lid on these sneaky tricks, so we can consciously overcome them.

The first trick is the store layout. Every single element has been carefully designed to squeeze the last cent out of your wallet, from the moment you walk in the door. The first thing you'll see is fresh produce, which is dumb considering it'll get crushed at the bottom of your cart. The company puts it there because the colours and aromas subconsciously lift your mood. Stocking up on broccoli straight away also makes you buy more junk, because you'll be feeling virtuous for the rest of the shop.

You'll also notice the milk fridge is usually as far from the entrance as possible. That's because most trips to the supermarket involve buying some sort of dairy item. Everyone has to walk right across the store, which maximises the time you're exposed to the dazzling specials and tempting goodies.

Trick number two is to keep you browsing as long as possible. Much like a casino, there are few windows or clocks to alert you to the passage of time. The relaxed background music encourages you to slow down too – one study found people spent 34 per cent more time in stores that play music.

Trick number three is that supermarkets figured out a roomy shopping cart makes people buy more stuff. That's why they've grown bigger and bigger over time (they didn't exist at all back in the day). Fight back by always using a hand basket for small trips. You can enjoy a free arm workout if it gets overloaded, or jettison some non-essential items. For a bigger shop, go for the smaller carts every time.

Trick number four is placing all the goodies at the check-out. We all know about this one, but it still works. You're standing there idly, which allows plenty of time for temptation to take root. The key is to distract yourself – pull out your phone and check your Facebook if you have to.

Trick number five involves placing premium products at eye level. Look down to the bottom shelves, and you'll see the much cheaper no-brand products. In an even grosser display of cynicism, products aimed at kids are placed at their eye level for maximum wheedling opportunities.

Trick number six is hooking you up to loyalty schemes. Believe it or not, companies don't offer them out of the goodness of their hearts. Loyalty schemes encourage people to shop at the same place, even when it'd be cheaper to go elsewhere. They also encourage the thrill of collecting "bonus" points. Countdown's OneCard points are effectively worth a paltry 7.5c each. If you spend even an extra 8c to get a bonus point, you lose the game.

One of the best tools for seeing through pricing gimmicks is the consumer superpower of unit pricing we discussed last week. It's also crucial to make a list, and stick to it. Try to do only one weekly shop to limit your time in the store, and know what you want before you arrive. Never shop when you're hungry.

Knowledge is power. Once you're aware of the supermarket mind tricks, it's much easier to get your rational brain to break free of them. Fight back against manipulation, or remain a brainwashed consumer forever.

Got a money question you've been struggling with? Want to send a bouquet or a brickbat? Email Budget Buster at meadows182@gmail.com, or hit him up on Twitter at @MeadowsRichard.

