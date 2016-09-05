What do kids think of money?

A Ferrari for $1000 and a house for $75 - money according to kids

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz Year one students at Victoria Avenue School talk money.

ASB aims to get kids savvy with their money.

To kick off money week, Stuff attended an Auckland primary school's first ASB 'GetWise' session with its year one students - and found out what the kids know about money.

The bank runs the free financial literacy sessions for primary, intermediate and secondary schools throughout the country.

Bevan Read Victoria Avenue primary school students Henry and Serena talk about money.

Fin from Remuera's Victoria Avenue School guessed a discerning "almost a million" for a house price.

Other students estimated between $40 and "a billion".

Their plans for a hundred buck shopping spree varied.

"I would spend it on a sheep, or a cow... or a fox," declared Henry.

Noah said he would buy "an ice-cream."

Kelan wanted a car, but reckoned a Ferrari might push the budget up to $1000.

Chloe and Cailyn thought wallets were the safest places for money, and that a fridge was not because the money "might melt."

ASB has been running the GetWise financial literacy workshops since 2010 and has visited 1406 schools to date.

Money Week runs from September 5-11.

