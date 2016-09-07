Pulling out housing's crystal ball

Where are house prices going over the next year?

123RF The year ahead for the housing market is full of uncertainties.

Predicting house prices is a notoriously difficult business, best left to fortune tellers.

But with average house prices hitting the $1 million mark in Auckland and prices up 14 per cent across the nation, the market has strong momentum and it's hard to tell which side will win.

Will prices keep rising thanks to rising population and under-supply of houses on one hand, or will increasing credit clampdowns of the Reserve Bank triumph and stop prices in their tracks?

To get a sense of what's ahead, we asked some of the experts what they felt was in store for the home buyer and investor.

Infometrics

If house prices were allowed to continue unchecked, Infometrics believes house prices would be up 23 per cent nationally and 27 per cent in Auckland by this time next year.

At the moment Auckland house values are up 16 per cent on last year. And in the suddenly hot Wellington market, values are running at 17 per cent a year, the highest rate since 1988.

Much hinges on whether the Reserve Bank will bring in more restrictions.

Infometrics is expecting houses prices to increase 8.5 per cent across the country by September next year and by 17 per cent in Auckland.

But that Auckland forecast would subside if the Reserve Bank chooses to limit mortgages to income, as has been hinted.

What is known is that next month the Reserve Bank is hiking up loan to income ratios (LVR) which mean most buyers have to find higher deposits.

Chief economist Gareth Kiernan says the LVRs will have more impact in the regions than Auckland, particularly the areas which have benefited from Auckland's "halo effect," because the investor incentives outside Auckland will be fewer.

He expects LVRs to shave about 2 percentage points over Auckland's house price rises in the next nine to 12 months, and 4 per cent to 5 per cent in the regions.

However, "down the line, the issue still remains that we don't have enough houses in Auckland ... which isn't going to go away until we build more property".

None of this would show up until the November housing figures come out, he said.

BNZ chief economist Tony Alexander

Alexander thinks there is a chance the Auckland housing market will flare up again, as the tighter LVRs would only probably slow prices for three or four months.

He sees "good price gains through to late 2017 and early 2018 then plateauing".

However, like others, Alexander also believes the Reserve Bank has more ammunition in its arsenal.

According to the International Monetary Fund report recently, Auckland's house prices are the highest in the developed world compared to income.

And a new Knight Frank report found New Zealand's housing market was the hottest in the world last year, after inflation.

Debt to income ratios, hinted at by the Government, would curb the amount people could borrow in relation to their income, which could be a serious dampening measure.

But long-term, Alexander said the Reserve Bank could only slow demand not take it away so Auckland's fundamental shortage of housing remained, as did its building boom issues.

Construction outside Auckland was healthy, and the cheaper cost of living regionally would leave Auckland increasingly short of tradesmen, making competition for houses even more acute.

Alexander believes frustrated buyers will have a window to buy in a "non-frenzied environment" over the next few months, but this will only last until next year or possibly even the end of this year before extra lending controls came in.

He said it was a case of goodbye to easy credit.

"It's changing back to the 1970s. It's less the interest rate that matters to borrowers these days, it's can they get the finance in the first place?.

"For people looking at getting financing from banks in order to make a purchase, they'll have to give less thought to just flipping around from one bank to another ... because we're being forced back to a 1970s regime of rationing credit."

