Choose me, jobseeker says

A young Auckland professional is putting his faith in the power of social media to try and snag his dream job.

Edward McKnight spotted a role advertised by ASB for a youth and innovation sponsorship manager and knew that he had to do whatever it took to get noticed.

He was running on the treadmill at the gym when he thought of using Facebook advertising to target ASB's hiring team.

The ad has cost him $11.39 so far and in two days, had reached more than 400 ASB staff.

His initial doubts about how his efforts to stand out would be received dissipated when he started getting messages from ASB staff encouraging him.

The bachelor of music graduate currently worked for the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra managing business and sponsor relations.

He was also the president of Auckland Young Professionals, where part of his role was teaching young professionals skills they needed in the modern workforce.

He said the ASB role was his "dream job" because of his love of the arts and passion for teaching young people financial literacy.

"I think there's a real opportunity to use arts to create social change and things that are beautiful and worthwhile in society."

The Hawera native has not officially heard back from ASB regarding the job, but remained hopeful.

"I am aware it may not go my way this time. If that's the case, I'll keep putting my best foot forward in all aspects of my career journey," he said.

ASB has been approached for comment.

Keren Phillips, co-founder of recruitment software firm Weirdly, said job seekers using creative ways to stand out was not new.

She said many years ago a New Zealand company did something similar to what McKnight has done.

It targeted people it wanted to hire by placing recruitment billboards outside their offices.

Because of technology these days, people did not need a lot of money, time or resources to put themselves out there in the same way, Phillips said.

Efforts to stand out were particularly rampant in the creative industries and technology startups, where companies looked for creativity and a point of difference.

Phillips said whether an effort was well-received or not depended on the recruiters, the type of industry and the role.

Forbes reported some findings from recruitment firm CareerBuilder on some of the most creative ways people have tried to get noticed.

Stunts ranged from one applicant who played a song on the guitar about why he was the best candidate, to someone who performed a back flip during an interview.

While the back flip failed to impress, some attempts that did included giving a resume on a chocolate bar and requesting to be interviewed in Spanish.

Ideas that failed included sending a fruit basket to the interviewer's home address (which the interviewer did not give out), dressing up as a clown and wearing a fluorescent suit.

In June, South Auckland man Paku Sadlier waved down a reporter while he was washing windows, asking the reporter to help him tell his story.

It turned out the 26-year-old washed windows to help support his five children, unable to find stable employment.

As a result he received job offers and cash donations from members of the public.

Sadlier ended up with a scholarship offer from an Auckland vocational training institute that was a stepping stone into a building apprenticeship.

