How to pick the right checkout aisle

How to pick the fastest checkout line at the supermarket

MICHELE MOSSOP When you get to the checkout it pays to get behind the person who has a full trolley.

You're in a hurry to get that grocery shop done and you've got to the checkout and the queues are enormous.

We all know the feeling, but now help is at hand for anyone who has ever had to stand in line at a supermarket, cafe, bank or anywhere else.

Landing in a fast-moving checkout lane at stores isn't all about luck.

TYLER OLSON/FAIRFAX MEDIA Watch what other customers ahead of you are buying. Six bottles of the fizzy drink will go faster than six totally different items.

The New York Times interviewed experts on queueing theory - which is the science behind standing in a line - and shared their tips for picking the line that will move the fastest.

Here's what they came up with:

Get behind the shopper with a full trolley

Don't make the mistake of thinking the express lane lives up to its name.

Often getting behind a customer with a full cart is smarter than queuing up in the express lane. That's because greeting shoppers and paying is a huge time suck, taking about 41 seconds on average per customer, according to the Times. Ringing up items takes just three seconds per item, by comparison.

"Think of it this way: One person with 100 items to be rung up will take an average of almost six minutes to process. If you get in a line with four people who each have 20 items, it will take an average of nearly seven minutes," Times author Christopher Mele writes..

Head to the left

Pick lines on the left side of the store. Lines at tills to the right of a store tend to move slower, because most people are right-handed and tend to gravitate in that direction as a result, Robert Samuel, founder of service that stands in line for you, told the Times.

Make a beeline for the ladies

Look for female checkout operator. It's sexist, but they are faster according to experts interviewed by the Times. Now this one is ageist, but avoid getting in line behind elderly people, because they tend to have more difficulties checking out than younger people, the experts say.

Watch what other customers in front are buying

Six bottles of the fizzy drink will go faster than six totally different items, some of which cannot be scanned, such as veges, an expert said.

Choose the line that goes to several checkouts

One single line that feeds into multiple registers is faster than standing in separate lines for each till. That's because the mathematical odds are stacked against you when you're trying to pick the fastest of more than two lines.

WHAT YOU CAN DO THE SPEED UP THE SERVICE

Robert Samuel, founder of Same Ole Line Dudes, a New York-based service that will stand in line for you, told the New York Times

Always face bar codes toward the checkout person.

When buying clothes, remove the hangers and pull the tags out for easy scanning.

Use the express lanes with someone else. Split the items so you each stay within the maximum number allowed and then you will both get out the door faster.

