What does a stronger dollar mean?

If New Zealand hits parity with Australia, there are winners and losers

Coupled with cheaper flights, a strong New Zealand dollar has made it cheaper to holiday in Australia.

The New Zealand dollar is creeping towards the Australian, again, amid predictions that for the first time since the currencies were freely floated in the 1980s, the Kiwi could soon reach parity with the Aussie $.



But what will a record high mean for consumers and the economy?

Cheaper consumer goods

New Zealand's shopping malls and high streets are already full of Australian retailers. Over time, the stronger the Kiwi becomes, the cheaper goods will become. Many Australian retailers dual price their labels, showing how much goods cost in either currency. Even now this often has the price in New Zealand dollars around 20 per cent higher than in Australian, even as the Kiwi currently buys more than A0.97c.

Supplied Australia is by far New Zealand's largest source of international visitors, but a strong New Zealand dollar could create a perception that it is expensive to visit here.

If the New Zealand dollar reaches parity pressure will grow for the price to be the same on either side of the Tasman. With New Zealand's currency effectively worth more, it will also encourage more Australian businesses to expand here, as New Zealand sales become relatively more valuable.

Australians are charged more for our food

New Zealand sells more to Australia than they sell to us, mainly because of the huge volume of food and wine products which we export across the Tasman.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ R.M. Williams recently opened its first New Zealand store in Wellington. A strong kiwi should make goods from across the Tasman cheaper, and encourage Australians to export here.

But every time our exchange rate strengthens, it makes those products more expensive. This could eventually lead to a loss of demand in local markets or those from other countries, hurting farmers and other primary producers.

That could be good for consumers at home though, as Australian exporters are likely to look to New Zealand for expansion, with Australian beef already becoming a more common in supermarkets.

Grain - another major import from Australia - will also become cheaper, bringing down the price of many other foods here longer term.

Jason Dorday Sales of New Zealand wine are rising, but a strong dollar makes it more expensive overseas.

Trips to Australia are cheaper

While it can take months or years for a strong dollar to bring down the cost of goods at home, when travelling, a stronger dollar makes everything cheaper immediately. Visiting Australia is already much cheaper than usual, and parity would only make it cheaper.

In the days when the Kiwi bought less than A80c, something last seen in 2013, a A$150 a night hotel would cost almost NZ$190. The strong exchange rate against Australia happens to have come at a time when flying internationally in general is cheaper and easier than it has been for years.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Tired of bragging about the rugby? Currency parity with Australia would create a new type of bragging rights.

Fewer Aussies will come here

The flipside of it being cheaper to visit Australia is that Aussies will find New Zealand more expensive coming here. While the number of Chinese visitors is growing more quickly, Australia provides by far New Zealand's largest number of tourists, climbing 6 per cent in the year to July 30 to 1.37 million.

Because the market is mature, Australians often tend to travel much more widely than the Chinese, meaning the impact on the economy is deeper. Australians are used to their money going a little further when they holiday here, so the longer the New Zealand dollar stays stronger, the greater the risk that we build a reputation as an expensive place to take a holiday.

Bragging rights

Be careful sending out invitations for your parity party just yet. Currency experts and economists tend to refer to the New Zealand-Australian "cross" as the widow maker.

Careers and fortunes are ruined by predictions of parity, and cynics often say the best indication of when the kiwi will start dropping suddenly is as soon as market experts start predicting parity. But logically, it will happen eventually, and it will provide a new type of bragging right over our Australian cousins.

- Stuff