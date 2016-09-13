Sum insured backdown?

Insurers backing down from sum insured policies

JAKUB KRECHOWICZ/123RF Homeowners have struggled to work out what their houses would cost to rebuild.

Competitive pressure is forcing insurers to back down from "sum insured" house policies, one expert says.

After the Christchurch earthquakes, almost all the country's insurers switched their house cover policies from "full replacement" cover - which would pay out whatever it cost to rebuild a house in the event of a disaster - to "sum insured", where the insured and insurer agree on an amount to be covered.

That has led to concerns that many homeowners have inaccurately assessed how much it would cost to rebuild their properties and could be left with a shortfall.

A number of insurers have since stepped back from strictly sum insured policies - Vero now offers a policy that offers extra protection if the sum insured is not enough to cover a rebuild. Tower offers replacement in the event of a fire.

AA has now announced it is introducing full home replacement cover for damage caused by things such as fire, flood or storm.

"We're confident that our new replacement cover is one of the most comprehensive offerings in New Zealand," said Aaron Dickinson, AA Insurance's head of product.

"This means that in an event other than a natural disaster, AAI customers will receive full replacement cover, even if it costs more than their sum insured. In the case of damage caused by a natural disaster, a customer's sum insured will be used to settle the claim.

"We appreciate some customers have had difficulty calculating an accurate sum insured and understand it can be stressful contemplating whether the amount calculated is enough," he said.

"So we wanted to make it less stressful and provide them with greater peace of mind with their cover."

AA Insurance data shows there were more fire claims worth $20,000 in May 2016, than any other month during the previous financial year, with the majority of fires caused by unattended heaters, appliances and cooking.

"While the total loss of a home due to fire is rare, it can be devastating for those who lose their property and its contents, such as one couple who caused $200,000 worth damage to their home and belongings after leaving a pot of oil on the stove while cooking dinner."

Customers are still required to calculate and provide an accurate sum insured figure annually.

Massey University senior economics and finance lecturer, and insurance expert, Mike Naylor said it was a competitive move.

"Once one firm offers it, it's hard for the rest to not respond. AA Insurance is one of the last to come on board. Note that FMG has always offered full-replacement."

He said insurers had had to move to sum insured policies after the wide-scale losses in Canterbury.

"With the threat of no reinsurance cover, New Zealand insurers had to move. However, it was knee jerk and non-rational for them to not restrict the sum insured cover to quake claims, as losses from other areas like fires are well defined, are falling, and do not have the risk of extreme claims."

He said full-replacement policies were introduced originally because of competitive pressure.

"I expect that over the longer term, as Canterbury recedes from memory, house policies will get more and more wide. AMI in particular pushed the limits of wide cover at low premiums.

"Use of sum insured for quakes is essential for re-insurers as it sets a cap on individual claims, though it doesn't cap numbers so insurers are still exposed to bankruptcy. Vitally, however, it would enable insurers to not be as involved in the rebuild process - this has been a nightmare for them - as they could simply cash-settle most claimants."

He said most sum insured calculations were quite vague, and assumed a standard house, and non-emergency building costs.

"In any real disaster, of course, demand ensures that building costs skyrocket so even generous sum insured figures can be too low, esp if major foundation rebuild are required. If the Canterbury quake re-occurred with sum insured then a high proportion of claimants could have found themselves under-insured, and out of pocket. If this had occurred this could have disastrous flow-on consequences for the viability of Canterbury rebuilding itself."

