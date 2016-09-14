Visa customer double-charged for Qantas flight after payment glitch

Some Qantas and Jetstar customers were charged twice for flights.
DAVID GRAY/REUTERS

Some Qantas and Jetstar customers were charged twice for flights.

A payment glitch affecting Jetstar and Qantas passengers who paid for flights with Mastercard could be affecting Visa customers as well.

Some passengers were charged at least twice when they booked with Jetstar and Qantas between September 6 and 9.

A Mastercard spokeswoman said the problem was fixed on September 10.

Visa customers could now be affected by a payment glitch with Qantas flights.
DON SCOTT/THE PRESS

Visa customers could now be affected by a payment glitch with Qantas flights.

But Visa customer and frequent flyer Malcolm, who declined to give his last name, is now $5000 overdrawn after being charged twice for the same flights by Qantas.

READ MORE: Jetstar customers waiting for refund after payment error

The Christchurch man said he contacted Qantas on Tuesday night and had to wait 49 minutes before speaking to a customer service staff member.

He said the woman on the phone told him that the payment issue was "probably a glitch and it'll disappear".

He also contacted Visa, disputing the transaction.

Visa and Qantas have been approached for comment.

Are you a Visa customer who has been affected by payment glitches with Qantas or Jetstar? Comment below or contact us on businessday@fairfaxmedia.co.nz.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

business headlines

Nicholas Jermyn in liquidation

Taihape ANZ branch closes till

New worry for home buyers

Protest over Shelly Bay sale

Risk management key for high-production ewe flock

Meat co-op fronts farmers

Call for Apple Pay

French put knife in Kiwi run

Double-charged for flights

What's the best winter crop?

My list of 'What I know for sure'

How many people does NZ need?

Costly waterway breaches

It's all about the cows

How should cars behave?

Ad Feedback
special offers