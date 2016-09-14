Double-charged for flights

Visa customer double-charged for Qantas flight after payment glitch

DAVID GRAY/REUTERS Some Qantas and Jetstar customers were charged twice for flights.

A payment glitch affecting Jetstar and Qantas passengers who paid for flights with Mastercard could be affecting Visa customers as well.

Some passengers were charged at least twice when they booked with Jetstar and Qantas between September 6 and 9.

A Mastercard spokeswoman said the problem was fixed on September 10.

DON SCOTT/THE PRESS Visa customers could now be affected by a payment glitch with Qantas flights.

But Visa customer and frequent flyer Malcolm, who declined to give his last name, is now $5000 overdrawn after being charged twice for the same flights by Qantas.

The Christchurch man said he contacted Qantas on Tuesday night and had to wait 49 minutes before speaking to a customer service staff member.

He said the woman on the phone told him that the payment issue was "probably a glitch and it'll disappear".

He also contacted Visa, disputing the transaction.

Visa and Qantas have been approached for comment.

- Stuff