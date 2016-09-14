New worry for home buyers

Listings shortage keeps house prices firm: REINZ

123RF Fewer houses on the market are propping up house prices, REINZ says.

A shortage of listings is becoming the new worry for would-be house buyers in many regions, keeping house prices firm in August.

The national median house price skirted around the half a million dollar mark at $492,000, up 5.8 per cent for the year but down 3 per cent on the previous month.

Auckland was one of two regions that hit new record highs, with a median price of $842,500,14 per cent higher than a year ago

CHARLOTTE CURD/Fairfax NZ House prices In Taranaki were steady, up 8.8 per cent of the year at $310,000.

The other was Nelson-Marlborough at $430,000, up 12 per cent on last August.

And there was a mighty 41 per cent annual increase in prices in Central Otago Lakes, which hit $650,000.

However, the Real Estate Institute said prices were being upheld by the sheer lack of houses for sale.

Nationally "inventory" had shrunk 18 per cent in the last year and there was less than 12 weeks' supply of houses on the market in five regions which together represent the bulk of the country's house sales.

Wellington was the tightest market with just seven weeks of supply and Otago had just 10 weeks, while Auckland, Waikato/Bay of Plenty and Hawkes Bay were each down to 11 weeks.

Sales in August were up 3 per cent on the previous month but they were down 3 per cent on a year earlier and in Auckland they were down 20 per cent year on year.

REINZ spokesperson Bryan Thomson said the underlying trends in demand and listings were keeping price expectations high.

"The indications are that the struggle for stock is the biggest factor driving market behaviour and price expectations across the country, as we await spring listings."

Westpac's acting chief economist, Michael Gordon, said on a seasonally adjusted basis, house prices had dropped 2.2 per cent on the previous month, although it was quite a mild fall after several months of very strong gains.

It was the first complete month of data since the Reserve Bank's tighter loan-to-value ratio restrictions had been announced and it was likely that "some of the strength in house prices in recent months was due to buyers getting in ahead of new regulations".

By comparison, house prices had fallen more than 4 per cent last October after the Government had imposed a capital gains tax of sorts on those who sold within two years of purchase, and even then, prices had bounced back strongly later on.

ASB economist Kim Mundy saw no signs of sales slowing down ahead of the new rules, and the tight market was "likely to continue to keep a floor" under house prices.

However, "over the next few months we continue to expect to see activity soften, as investors around the country are required to have a 40 pre cent deposit."

- Stuff