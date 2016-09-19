ANZ glitch blocks customer

ANZ banking glitch blocks out customer

JOHN ANTHONY/FAIRFAX NZ ANZ's goMoney mobile banking app underwent maintenance over the weekend.

An ANZ customer locked out of mobile banking is taking a stand against the biggest bank in the country.

Over the weekend ANZ carried out scheduled maintenance on its goMoney app.

One customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was unable to log into his goMoney account on Sunday using his iPhone 6s because during the maintenance he had been deregistered.

The customer of 13 years contacted the bank and was told he would need to repeat the registration process online.

While it took just five minutes he was refusing to register again because he felt the onus should be on ANZ.

"It's obviously something that's happened at their end so they should fix it," he said.

"They're not short of resources. You only have to see the profits each year to know they're going to have a large technical team."

ANZ reported a record $1.77 billion net profit for the year to September 30.

The app was great when it did work, he said.

ANZ spokesman Stefan Herrick said the bank was not aware of any problems following the maintenance but deregistration issues did happen from time to time.

"They're rare and we haven't had one for months," Herrick said.

The bank was aware of a "very infrequent" iPhone registration issue, he said.

ANZ warned customers last week of the planned maintenance but incorrectly said it was going to be down for more than two days.

The typo was corrected after customers pointed out the mistake.

ANZ internet banking was also down for eight minutes on Monday morning just before 10am, Herrick said.

New Zealand Bankers' Association chief executive Karen Scott-Howman said banks were early adopters of new technology and customer security was a priority.

"So while it may occasionally be inconvenient if systems require maintenance, it's important for customers to remember that when things don't go as expected banks are working hard to keep their personal and financial information safe," Scott-Howman said.

