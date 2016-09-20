Credit card fees probed

Credit card fees in Government's sights after retailers claim gouging

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ The cost can differ depending on the type of store which is taking payment and its status.

The Government is investigating whether credit card charges may be rorting New Zealand retailers, unfairly adding millions of dollars to business costs.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Paul Goldsmith said it was a "fine line" but the Government did not want New Zealanders excessively charged.

He had asked officials to look at the claims of Retail NZ - which represents about 5000 businesses nationwide - that the cost burden of what's known as interchange was too high.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY Commerce and Consumer affairs Minister Paul Goldsmith said a balance between encouraging new technology and treating consumers fairly, had to be achieved.

Interchange charges are applied each time a shopper uses plastic backed by systems other than eftpos.

The amount is based on a percentage value of the transaction, and can differ depending on the type of store which is taking payment and its status.

Some supermarkets, for example, pay less as they are expected to accept more card transactions.

The fees are usually split between the bank that issues the card and the bank that receives the payment. While borne by the retailer, those costs can be - and often are - passed on to individual customers.

A review would look at the entire retail payment system.

"There were some concerns raised by the retail federation late last year, and I asked officials to go through it and look at it closely.

"It's a very complex area, with rapid change and a lot of innovation going on," Goldsmith said.

Asked if customers were being overcharged, Goldsmith said it was too early to discuss the findings of the report, which would be released for consultation in the coming weeks.

"But I think the overall comment is that there is a wide variety of fees around the world, if you compare some of it with Australia and the UK on average, some of the fees are relatively high.

"But they're similar to the US and Canada. We of course at the moment have zero fees for eftpos and most other countries don't have that," he said.

Among the concerns was that if domestic eftpos declined, then we could see an overall increase in time.

A cap on credit fees, similar to one applied in Australia, may deter investment in technology.

"That's one thing we could consider, but my initial impression is to be cautious about leaping in with regulation, because it's an area like I say, of rapid technological change and innovation.

"We don't want to blunder in and make things worse," Goldsmith said.

He signalled regulation could be in the offing, but appeared reluctant to look at a cap the level of Australia's, where retailers could be fined if they charged more than the cost of processing the transaction.

"You need to have a revenue flow that enables the card companies to invest - everybody would have noticed we've got Paywave and people like using that - so you want to have people investing in modern technology.

"But you don't want New Zealanders getting excessively charged, so that's the fine line that we're treading."

