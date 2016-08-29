Jenni Rutter: KFC secret revealed – who owns rights in recipes?

OPINION: Who owns the intellectual property in a recipe?

Colonel Sander's nephew, Joe Ledington of Kentucky, gave the Chicago Tribune a fried chicken recipe he found in a scrapbook belonging to his late aunt.

No one expects KFC will go out of business in the near future as we all decide to cook up our own fried chicken - but what if it did hurt sales?

SUPPLIED Kensington Swan partner Jenni Rutter says: "Copyright applies to recipes that are written down, but not to the idea behind a recipe."

Who owns the intellectual property in a recipe and how can chefs protect their innovations?

In a nutshell, there are two ways – through copyright and the laws that protect confidential information.

Copyright applies to recipes that are written down, but not to the idea behind a recipe.

Take Dominique Ansel, the New York baker who apparently invented the cronut in 2013.

After a craze for cronuts swept the globe, Ansel published his original cronut recipe in 2014.

SUPPLIED Any can baker can make 500 cronuts a day and sell them using Dominique Ansel's recipe.

If someone published a copy of that exact recipe in a cookbook without Ansel's permission, that would infringe Ansel's copyright in the recipe. But a competing baker can make 500 cronuts to the (devilishly complex) recipe every day and sell them without infringing Ansel's intellectual property.

It's also fine to be a food hacker and invent your own recipe for a cronut (some make a business out of this).

Ansel has not been able to stop the flood of fauxnuts and doissants appearing in bakeries worldwide since 2013. And even if Ansel had never published his recipe, provided none of the bakers making their own versions snuck into his New York bakery and stole the recipe, he couldn't stop them making and selling their own versions.

That's because no one can own the idea of a cronut. It's no different to owning the idea of a banana cake or an anzac biscuit.

What about trade secrets though? Some believe the Colonel Sanders original recipe of 11 herbs and spices was until now one of the most famous foodie trade secrets in the world.

Legend has it that the recipe was kept secret for such a long time by being closely guarded, in lots of practical ways.

For example, half the spice recipe is produced by one supplier and half by another, so no supplier has the complete recipe.

Did Joe Ledington have the right to publish the secret recipe? Possibly not, and if it truly was a trade secret then he could be in hot water with the Restaurant Brands business empire.

New Zealand doesn't have the same trade secret laws as in the United States, but recipes can be protected as confidential information, provided they stay secret.

If you're a chef that means you need to make a conscious decision about how you'll treat your recipes.

If you want to to make money through publishing, blogging or competing in bake offs, you'll be sharing your recipes and they won't be confidential.

But if you want to corner the market in sales of a really innovative product like a cronut, you need to take practical steps to protect your intellectual property.

That would include:

- Only sharing your full recipe with those who need to know it

- Using non-disclosure agreements with contractors, suppliers and others

- Having robust employment agreements with staff that cover confidential information and ownership of intellectual property

- Controlling access to your kitchen and preperation areas

- Resisting the urge to skite about your secret ingredients

For companies employing chefs, it's essential to have a contract that deals with ownership of intellectual property in recipes and products created on the job.

There's a fine line between the "tools of trade" an employee is entitled to reuse from job to job and the intellectual property he or she creates that is owned by an employer.

It can be a murky area, but a good contract will help draw that line. The same applies when outsourcing to contract manufacturers or anyone having input into your end product.

A final word on branding. Ansel's company has had some success stopping other bakers from calling their products "cronuts", including in New Zealand.

That's thanks to the company registering a trade mark for the word "cronut" in a number of countries.

So no matter whether Joe's recipe is the real deal or not, there can still only be one true KFC.

Jenni Rutter is a partner at Kensington Swan

