Women should take bigger risks

Martin Hawes: Women should take more risks with KiwiSaver funds

Rob Stock is right, KiwiSaver is a feminist issue.

This is not just because women earn less and, therefore save less. Nor, as Rob points out, because their savings are invested in countries with less than perfect women's rights.

And it is not a feminist issue solely because women need more money because they live longer than men and have a greater number of years on their own in retirement.

All of these things are issues, but the other problem and the one most easily remedied, is that women tend to be in more conservative funds than men. These conservative funds have less in shares and property and so suffer less volatility, but of course on average, they have lower returns.

This exacerbates the problem caused by women earning $4 per hour less than men: lower income leads to lower savings and, on top of that, they receive lower returns. Little wonder, then, that women's KiwiSaver balances are 22 per cent smaller than men's.

Catching up on income and savings rates will be difficult – this is something that is likely to take years and decades. But improving returns ought to take a five-minute phone call. A request to move to a balanced or aggressive funds is very easily done.

Of course, this does mean taking on more risk. Nevertheless, most KiwiSavers should be in funds that are loaded with shares and property trusts, because the investment is usually for a long period of time. It may be that there are times when KiwiSavers should take a tactical tilt away from high risk investments, but on the whole long-term investors like KiwiSavers should be in high risk, high return funds.

I have long thought that people generally have taken on too little growth in their KiwiSaver accounts and it does appear that women are the worst offenders. Anecdotally at least, women tend to manage less actively, which is to their cost. This set and forget strategy may mean they stay in the wrong fund too long.

The right type of KiwiSaver fund is driven by two main factors: first, is the length of time that you are investing for. Most KiwiSavers are investing for years and decades – only those who are saving for a first home or getting quite close to retirement will be cashing up soon. The rest of us have plenty of time and so ought to be in higher growth funds.

Second, is the psychological profile of the KiwiSaver. Someone who gets easily upset or anxious about their fund can be rattled out of the market during rough investment weather, selling out at just the wrong time. Such very nervous KiwiSavers may want a fund with less risk.

In both of these cases (length of time and propensity to get rattled out of the markets) women are probably much the same as men. There seems little reason why women should not take on more risk – and given the higher returns on offer, every reason why they should.

