India and China ties

SUPPLIED "India is at the same stage that China was at a decade or so ago. In comparison, India's economic growth rate has been relatively humble," Siah Hwee Ang says.

OPINION: While China has taken centre stage in world economics over the last few years, India has been a relatively weaker force in this space.

Not that the world's second most populous country lacks potential. It's just that economically it's evolving slowly.

India is at the same stage that China was at a decade or so ago. In comparison, India's economic growth rate has been relatively humble.

RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI/REUTERS A labourer works inside the manufacturing unit of iron parts at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata. India's strategy is to move into basic manufacturing to generate more decent-paying jobs.

Nonetheless, the world has nicknamed the couple "Chindia", and groups them with Brazil and Russia, to form the Bric group of emerging markets.

China and India: a fair comparison?

DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS China's "Made-in-China 2025" campaign seeks to push the country beyond labour-intensive work into more sophisticated sectors, from robotics to aerospace.

Pundits of economic performance have suggested that India will outperform China.

But other than that fact that a smaller economy is likely to grow faster than a larger one by percentage given its size, there is no sign of India overtaking China for some time to come. Some say a decade, while others suggest we may even have to wait until 2050.

While India's population is fast catching up with China's and its growth rate has surpassed that of China, the economy is only about one-fifth of China's.

With this in mind, there have even been suggestions that Indonesia posits a better comparison for India than China. It's everyone's call to take up this option.

It is unlikely that India will help to counteract China's slowdown, or even come at the expense of China.

Nonetheless, in some ways, the two countries are moving closer economically.

Building on strong ties

China is already India's largest trading partner with two-way commerce totalling US$71 billion (NZ$97b) in 2014.

In May this year, the countries signed business deals worth more than US$22b in areas such as renewable energy, ports, financing and industrial parks.

Like most countries, India is keen to attract more Chinese tourists. Last year, the countries agreed on an e-visa arrangement that allows Chinese tourists to apply online and get approved for a 30-day stay in India.

China's "Made-in-China 2025" campaign seeks to push the country beyond labour-intensive work into more sophisticated sectors, from robotics to aerospace.

At the same time, India's strategy is to move into basic manufacturing to generate more decent-paying jobs.

India set to pick up the slack

This means that India can take over whatever industries China sheds. Currently, the Southeast Asian nations are the beneficiaries from China's basic manufacturing exodus.

Filling this gap sounds tempting. But in order to benefit, India needs to make improvements in upskilling its workers as well.

The country aims to create a resource pool of 500 million skilled workers by 2022. Given that 51 million workers were trained in the last four years, but only 21 million managed to get jobs, it is hard to see this target being achieved in 2022.

That having been said, the complementarities in strategy between the two countries makes it imperative for them to work together in some supply chain or value chain cooperation.

Chinese businesses are also flocking to India as we speak. Investment in India by Chinese companies topped US$870 million in 2015, a six-fold rise from 2014.

Market potential is the main reason for this increase in investment, although stiff competition is a major obstacle.

Given its rising role in the world economy, China is likely to contribute to the evolution of India in the next decade or so.

India, on the other hand, represents a great market opportunity for sustaining China's growth.

Given the mutual benefits, it is hard to argue for them not to work closely. And if they do, the world economy will get another growth engine in the form of 'Chindia'.

Siah Hwee Ang is the BNZ Chair in Business in Asia at Victoria University of Wellington.

