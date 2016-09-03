Mike O'Donnell: A tale of two companies

OPINION: I've always been a fan of Victorian writer Charles Dickens.

His precise use of language and carefully drawn observations of the human condition remain as relevant now as they did 150 years ago.

One of Dickens most famous works is A tale of two cities, a novel set in London and Paris around the time of French Revolution. It compares and contrasts the relationship between the aristocracy and the peasantry, before and after the revolution.

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ Air New Zealand mobile app gives everyday folks more control than the travel agents of old.

The book starts with a passage that's almost more famous than the book.

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness".

SUPPLIED Sky TV boss John Fellet's view that the internet TV companies it competes against are "priced too low to be commercially viable" cuts to the heart of the disruptive divide in pay TV.

This phrase came to mind as two quite different listed companies delivered their annual results to the market over recent weeks.

Air New Zealand announced a record after tax profit of $463 million for the year ended June 30, the most stellar result in its 76-year history. This enabled it to pay a $260m dividend to its majority shareholder, the Government.

While Air New Zealand runs a pretty focussed shop these days, it also benefits from a few tailwinds at the moment including record foreign tourism numbers, cheaper fuel and more efficient planes.

But any way you look at it it's a pretty rosy result.

Less rosy was Sky Television. The pay TV company reported a 14 per cent drop in annual profit to $147m. Subscribers were flat as were revenues.

Back in May, Sky gave the market good directional warning of things to come, forecasting an expected drop of 45,000 satellite TV subscribers. This took a lot of froth out of the share price but it has still been a tough week or two for the company.

While they operate in very different markets, both companies have been disrupted by the internet. For one the disruption (to date) has been beneficial for the other its been corrosive.

For air travel the the underlying principle has been disintermediation. This is the removal of unnecessary margins between a buyer and a seller.

The web eats valueless margin, so if your company eats margin without adding value you are toast.

Toast is exactly what became of much of the old travel industry, particularly after Air New Zealand started to invest heavily in web development.

Launched back in 2008, Grabaseat was a game changer, it not only gave retail consumers great value, it enabled the airline to put bums on empty seats while opening the kimono on its previously closeted booking system.

Today the Air New Zealand mobile app gives everyday folks more control than the travel agents of old, while removing all the ticket clippers in the middle and creating a self marketing machine.

For satellite TV operators the underlying dynamic has been the removal of control.

The historical model for companies like Sky was based on centralised control. Being able to secure rights for content safe in the knowledge that no-one else could get that access, allowed them to tie up consumers and distribution partners (including telcos) into very profitable long term agreements.

Today that control is gone and the agreements expired.

With the exception of a shrinking number of sports events, content is ubiquitous and the access options – legal and otherwise – are unlimited.

The business models that will flourish in this environment have fundamentally different structures.

Nowhere was that more evident than in Sky chief executive John Fellet's observations last week when he noted that the internet TV companies they competed against were "priced too low to be commercially viable".

Such a comment cuts to the heart of the disruptive divide.

The likes of Netflix are able to offer extensive catalogues of contact, available on-demand and across a variety of devices for peanuts. As little as $9.99 a month and still make a profit.

They can afford to do this because they exist in the cloud, employ virtually no people and don't pay for the cables they travel through.

Back in 1997 Clay Christensen wrote The Innovators Dilemma a book that crystallises the difference between sustaining innovation and disruptive innovation, with the later involving technology that fundamentally delivers a better result but with a much reduced cost structure.

In the case of Netflix it allows them to go to market at an 80 per cent discount to Sky.

While internet disruption has cost Sky while benefiting Air NZ, our national carrier shouldn't be feeling too cocky. As Dickens notes in A tale of two cities, the spring of hope can all too soon become the winter of despair.

In other words, there'll be more disruption yet.

Mike "MOD" O'Donnell is an ecommerce manager and professional director. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he'd love to see Air New Zealand serve real craft beer.

