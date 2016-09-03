Debt binge record

Shamubeel Eaqub: Debt binge now bigger than before the global finance crisis

SUPPLIED Shamubeel Eaqub says Like many other parts of the world, the cure for too much debt has been even more debt.

OPINION: Household borrowing increased by nearly $18.5 billion over the past year, the fastest ever.

The borrowing binge is now officially larger than the previous boom before the global financial crisis.

We need to have a serious conversation about our addiction to debt, and how we will manage the next debt bust that will inevitably come.

Debt and house prices have played a big part in the latest economic cycle. Like many other parts of the world, the cure for too much debt has been even more debt.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the way we use debt is not working.

It is more prone to help in swapping assets from each other at ever higher prices, rather than investing in long term assets that create ongoing and future benefits.

The misallocation of capital is becoming increasingly urgent. The Reserve Bank has moved to cool lending for speculative buying, by using a range of peripheral tools.

They don't appear to have worked at all. Prices are rising rapidly, setting new records.

At the same time, banks are becoming reluctant to lend to property development.

Since the fall of the finance sector, mezzanine finance or second-in-line debt, has become harder to come by and has made property development a riskier proposition for banks.

Bizarrely, the big solution to the housing crisis, building more houses, is being stymied by one of the big enablers of rampant house price - credit.

This misallocation of capital through the banking is system is increasingly clear. Debt is more likely to be available for buying existing houses rather than build houses or for businesses.

The Reserve Bank keeps telling us how the banks are not prone to failure.

But success of banking regulation should be judged more broadly, both in terms of prudent credit provisioning for the economy (we have far too much) and allocation of this credit (where this credit goes to). In this wider frame, the state of our banking regulation is a mess.

The reason to worry is because unlike previous large increase in debt in the 1970s and through the 2000s to now, we don't have any headroom.

The 1970s debt boom was huge. But it was helped by massive inflation.

Boomers like to moan about high interest rates in the 70s and 80s, but they forget that in the decade to 1980 wages rose by 300 per cent, and in the decade to 1990 wages rose by 112 per cent.

Their debts were hard in the beginning, but became very easy courtesy of inflation.

Over the last decade wages rose by 35 per cent. This generation of borrowers will not have their debt burden written off with inflation.

The latest recession was helped by massive reductions in interest rates.

Overseas, some central banks have pushed interest rates into negative and are effectively printing money to try and create economic growth and inflation.

But the end result to date has been more debt and higher asset prices.

We have not learnt the lessons from the last recession. We are still addicted to debt. But we will not be able to use high inflation to reduce the burden of debt.

Nor can we cut interest rates much further. Central banks will not be the key players at the next down-cycle – which will inevitably happen at some point.

Economic theory and experience tells us there is one credible solution left. Fiscal stimulus.

The Government can borrow and spend on automatic stabilisers like welfare and other safety nets.

But real change can only come if we use the next cycle to better regulate our banking sector to reduce the addition to debt, better allocate capital and unleash the government balance sheet to invest in much need social and physical infrastructure.

Shamubeel Eaqub is an independent economist and consultant. Follow him on Twitter @SEaqub

