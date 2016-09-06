Dominos flying pizza stunt

Cas Carter: Top marks for flying pizza publicity stunt

SUPPLIED Domino's Pizza want to use drones deliver pizza.

OPINION: Stuck in traffic on a Friday night I jump online and ordered a pizza. Soon afterwards a drone flies overhead delivering my pizza to the door as I arrive. Not true. But Domino's is hoping it could be possible.

Last month the pizza company used a drone to deliver a pizza in a paddock south of Auckland and says it wants to be the first to offer regular drone pizza delivery globally.

You've got to say it's innovative, but is drone pizza delivery the new way or is it just a 'cheesy' PR stunt?

MIKE CURTAIN PHOTOGRAPHY Domino's has previously unveiled plans to use robots to deliver pizza.

As a stunt Domino's gets top marks. Television and radio shows all over the country were last week discussing the merits of flying pizzas.

READ MORE:

* Domino's using drones to deliver pizza to New Zealand homes

* This man ate pizza every day for 222 days

* Domino's pizza will be delivered by e-bikes later this year

* New Zealand could become first country to use Domino's pizza delivery robot

And it's a pretty big story. Reports claim the Domino's partnership with drone business Flirtey would be the first commercial drone delivery service in the world.

If it is ever possible, what is the extra value for the consumer or business? Well, it would certainly entertain the kids and adults too as we watch pizzas flying around the city. And the fun would definitely motivate you to keep buying them, until the novelty wore off.

After that, Domino's would need to make sure it makes good business sense, although by then the innovative company may be on to their next experiment if the government gives them the green light to use robots.

The story was an extra topping on our week – and sparked a lot of bad pizza jokes - but slice into it and there are so many ifs and buts and maybes that it looks like it's going to be just an optional extra for some time.

The Civil Aviation Authority is yet to give approval for Domino's to trial drone deliveries in residential areas.

Domino's say it will use drone delivery alongside its usual methods only where it would be faster than a car or scooter, you won't be able to get all Domino's products through the air and it will start in Auckland – half of where there is a no fly zone.

Another drone operator used food analogies to bag the idea, saying it wasn't possible as there was a 'soup' of radio frequencies in urban areas that could affect the performance of the drone.

He also claimed the drone blades were dangerous enough to slice up more than a pizza if someone got in their way.

Technology aside, adults don't trust flying pizzas. In a recent poll, less than 40 per cent believed the pizza would arrive undamaged and only a third said it would be the right temperature.

But Domino's claims it's not all PR baloney – or even pepperoni – it says it's been looking at alternative delivery options for some time as it doesn't make sense to have a two tonne machine delivering a two kilogram order. Drones, they say, offer a faster and safer option and could get further quicker.

We've been waiting for some time now since Amazon first claimed it would soon be able to deliver a package by drone in 30 minutes. But if that package is food – it's taking it to a whole new level as there is more involved in making sure its edible.

A big thumbs up to Domino's for the stunt. It's put their product at the front of our mind again and it links the company with values such as 'future-thinking,' innovative and being customer focused.

And a second thumbs up for talking up New Zealand as a possible site for a world first.

Another thumbs up for Flirtey who is inspiring other businesses to think what's possible with drones.

Expect companies wanting to try a lot more edgy ideas in the future.

Cas Carter is a marketing, branding and public relations specialist.

- Stuff