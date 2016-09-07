Breaching confidentiality

Susan Hornsby-Geluk: Stealing confidential information can have serious consequences

OPINION: Confidentiality, and breaches of it, can get people really fired up. No one wants their private information shared.

Likewise, organisations don't want their sensitive information being stolen or misused. Where this occurs, the consequences can be serious.

Matt Bissonette was a member of the United States Navy Seal team that conducted the raid resulting in the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011.

The raid has been a source of intrigue since it occurred. There have been no shortage of books written about it, and in fact the raid has been recreated in a number of films.

Bissonette wrote one such book in 2012, No Easy Day. The book detailed Bissonette's account of the raid and was published under the pen name, Mark Owen.

The book incurred the ire of the US government. As a result, Bissonette was the subject of criminal investigations including into whether he had disclosed classified information in the book.

Ultimately charges were not brought against Bissonette due to the matter being settled.

As part of the settlement, Bissonette was required to pay all of the US$6.7 million (NZ$9.2m) he earned in royalties for No Easy Day.

Bissonette has also made public statements acknowledging that he was required under his security clearances to let the US Department of Defence review the book before it was published to ensure there was no classified information, and that he failed to do so.

Bissonette is one of a number of former military or intelligence servicemen and women who have been dealt consequences by their former masters for writing about their experiences without permission.

One well known example is the infamous Spycatcher case.

In another case closer to home, a New Zealander who served with the British Special Forces during the First Gulf War published a book, Soldier Five, under the name Mike Coburn.

The British government had not agreed to the book being published and sued 'Coburn', claiming that he had breached an express confidentiality agreement.

This claim was upheld and 'Coburn' was ordered to pay all of the royalties from the book to the British Ministry of Defence.

These are arguably special cases as most employers tend not to deal in military secrets and classified information. However, some employers will go to similar lengths to protect what they consider to be their confidential and proprietary information.

All employees owe their employer a duty of confidentiality even in the absence of an express confidentiality provision in their employment agreement.

These obligations will generally continue to apply even after the end of an employment relationship.

The key question where claims of breach of confidentiality are concerned, is whether the information in question was actually confidential.

In the absence of a contractual provision, the courts take the view that only information that has the "necessary quality of confidence" will be confidential, such as a trade secret.

What is a trade secret will vary from case to case depending on a number of factors including the nature of the information, it's commercial value, and the steps the employer has taken to protect it.

Practical examples can include business plans and strategies, computer systems, and technical information.

Employers will be better protected where there are express confidentiality provisions in their employment agreements which clearly define what information an employee is required to keep confidential.

Provided the information is not trivial or publicly available, and it is reasonably necessary for the information to be protected, an employer will usually have good grounds to take action where such a provision is breached.

Importantly, it is not just cases involving state secrets where breaches of confidentiality will be costly. This was demonstrated in a recent Employment Relations Authority case, which concerned proceedings brought by Tag Oil against a former employee, James Watchorn.

The case arose as a result of Watchorn extracting 35,000 company documents, many of which were highly sensitive and commercially valuable, onto a personal hard drive. Shortly after that Watchorn started employment with a direct competitor.

The authority found that Watchorn had breached express and implied terms relating to protection of the employer's confidential information.

As a result, he was ordered to pay damages of over $65,000 to Tag Oil as well as penalties of $6000 to the Crown and Tag Oil.

The damages ordered by the authority in this case were in addition to the consequences Watchorn faced under criminal law.

In separate criminal proceedings, Watchorn was charged and convicted of accessing Tag Oil's computer system for dishonest purposes.

He was initially sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment however his convictions were later quashed by the Court of Appeal and he was released from prison after serving five weeks of his sentence.

The potential for confidential information to be stolen and misused is greater now than ever before. Whereas in the past employees may have printed off a couple of client lists for their future reference, they can now download enormous amounts of confidential information quickly and quietly.

However, in most cases this can be tracked, and the consequences where employees get caught are significant.

It is up to employers to put in place appropriate protections to minimise the risk of breaches occurring. Equally, employees need to realise that this is a very serious matter, both from an employment law and criminal perspective.

Susan Hornsby-Geluk is partner at Dundas Street Employment Lawyers. www.dundasstreet.co.nz

