KiwiSaver nuke laws flawed

KiwiSaver fallout: It's time to rewrite anti-nuke, cluster bomb and land mine laws

REUTERS An unexploded cluster bomblet is a threat to civilians, which is why New Zealand signed an international convention against their use.

OPINION: Police have been investigating whether the people operating some large KiwiSaver schemes broke our laws prohibiting involvement with cluster bombs, land mines, and nuclear weapons.

The investigation follows a complaint from Amnesty International, which was made last month after media coverage.

The allegations that some KiwiSaver schemes have invested in the shares of a small number of American corporations involved in the three weapon types are not new. They were first revealed in August last year by Stuff in an article unambiguously headed: "KiwiSaver, cluster bombs, mines and nukes".

But the police face a tough task because all of the three acts have serious flaws, and should be rewritten.

Two were written before it was conceived people could invest in stock market listed companies engaged in making, developing or maintaining the prohibited weapons.

The third recognised that could happen, but doesn't explicitly ban it.

The Cluster Munitions Prohibition Act

It was created in 2009 after New Zealand signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions in Dublin in 2008.

It says: "A person commits an offence who provides or invests funds with the intention that the funds be used, or knowing that they are to be used, in the development or production of cluster munitions."

Anyone found guilty in a court of law is "liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both".

To find someone guilty, it appears, a court would have to find three things.

Firstly, that a company the accused invested in was in fact developing or producing cluster munitions.

Secondly, it would have to decide whether buying shares in that company on the secondary market meant the money paid was being "used" in the development or production of cluster munitions.

And, lastly, the court would have to decide whether the accused knew, or intended, that would be the use of their funds.

All of that is a very tall order, so I wouldn't hold out any hope of the police finding grounds to take a prosecution.

It's time the act was amended to clearly ban anyone from investing in the shares or bonds of companies which develop or produce cluster munitions.

The Anti-Personnel Mines Prohibition Act

This was created in 1998 to implement the international Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, which New Zealand signed in Oslo in 1997.

It states that no person may "assist, encourage, or induce, in any way" anyone to produce a land mine. There is no explicit requirement to "know" you are breaking the law by doing any of those things.

Those who are found guilty could be jailed for up to seven years and fined $500,000.

To find someone guilty a court has to decide if a company really did produce land mines at the time someone invested in it, and that investing in those shares constituted assisting, encouraging or inducing.

The act did not, like the Cluster Munitions Prohibition Act, specifically contemplate someone breaking the act by investing in a weapons maker.

The act should be amended to clearly ban anyone from knowingly investing in the shares or bonds of companies that develop or produce cluster munitions.

The New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act

This was created in 1987, but has not been updated since.

It was created in an era when it was not conceived that anyone could invest in a company maintaining American nuclear missile bases.

The act says "No person, who is a New Zealand citizen or a person ordinarily resident in New Zealand, shall, aid, abet, or procure any person to manufacture, acquire, possess, or have control over any nuclear explosive device."

There is no explicit knowledge test for the court to assess, just the issues of whether the companies invested in were engaged in prohibited acts, and whether buying the shares of those companies constituted aiding or abetting.

Surely, if the MPs who created the anti-nuke laws had thought New Zealand pension schemes like KiwiSaver could possibly end up owning shares in American corporations which maintained US nuke bases, they'd have specifically outlawed it.

Today's MPs should be reviewing all three acts because they are not fit for purpose anymore.

