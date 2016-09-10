Upping Kiwi tech sales

Mike O'Donnell: The real constraint on the tech sector in NZ

OPINION: Almost every local technology company I know at the moment is grumbling about how hard it is to hire developers and infrastructure staff.

Whether you're a big shop like Tait in Christchurch or Xero in Wellington, or a startup with your eye on a salivating trade sale, its never been tougher to hire people to cut tight code or provide a solid platform for it to sit on.

This rise and rise of demand for digital workers has been reflected in numerous surveys by the online job boards and by Immigration New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand's long term skill shortage list now has no less than 23 different certified digital occupations – making it the largest single entry on the list.

The tech skill shortage was also picked up by recruitment consultancy Global Attract.

Their July labour market survey found that demand is outstripping supply by a fair whack.

This imbalance is encouraging techies to job hop to better themselves. The survey found 59 per cent in the development and infrastructure areas indicating they intend to change jobs in the next year.

These sorts of findings have resulted in the likes of Orion Health, Unitec's Mind Lab and Animation Research lobbying the Government to increase the significance of technology in high school curriculum and encourage more kids to learn how to cut and support code.

While the tech skill shortage makes hiring tough, its not clear to me that this is the biggest impediment to New Zealand's technology companies growing faster.

I think it's a more commercial constriction. New Zealand tech companies tend to be a bit crap at selling themselves. And while sales is often looked down on by the technocrats, without sales everything else is meaningless.

More specifically Kiwi tech firms don't do a good enough job at selling themselves, hiring the right sort of sales people or doing it early enough.

I'm not talking here about the consulting companies who will make you a website or advise you on an enterprise resource planning approach; rather I'm talking about the 200-odd software companies on rabble.co.nz, or the 16 New Zealand companies on Clare Capital's listed technology index.

With the exception of those who market "touchless" services via online channels and rely on self signing (and even these guys need onboarders), I reckon great software is sold rather than bought. And to do this you need to have a focused sales force.

In New Zealand it's hard enough, but overseas its harder as companies like Xero, Vend and Wynyard have found out. Like many others, these companies hit headwinds in North America after having false starts with less than stellar sales staff.

A related factor is that while Kiwi's tend to sell themselves at 75 per cent of actual competence, Americans sell themselves at 200 per cent of actual.

The net result is that a lot of Kiwi tech companies end up hiring and then firing a heap of US sales people who can talk the talk, but can't walk the walk. This can be costly if it takes a year to unravel.

The more seasoned ones are now taking a hard nosed approach to their US sales hires as evidenced by Xero last year when they churned through two senior hires in a few months.

Chief Xeroer Rod Drury said at the time: "The performance wasn't there, the numbers weren't there, (so) boom". Boom is right.

So what characterises the right sort of person to spearhead sales in a tech company?

It's a question I'm asking myself as I'm in the process of growing a sales team for a fast growing New Zealand tech company. For me its four things.

The first is trust – both your trust in the person that they can do their job and the trust they engender in customers.

Trust is the combination of two things – character and competence. Character is defined by intent and integrity, while competence comes from tight execution and results.

Second is the ability to inherently think in terms of a sales pipe. All the time knowing that they will need to tip in many prospects to get a qualified lead, which they can actively nurture into a conversion and finally a contract. This also means someone who can close.

Third is an absolute focus on the pain that the customer might be feeling, and how the product's benefits can remove that pain. That means they have to have both great listening skills and great understanding of how to configure the product to address that pain.

The fourth and final thing I look for is a great network. Not just people they've met at a party or have played netball with, but senior bods who rate their ability to add value. Because a salesperson who makes a sale but doesn't add value is corrosive to your brand and can't be trusted.

The tech industry is now New Zealand's third largest export sector behind tourism and dairy, delivering almost $7 billion last year. If it lifted its sales capability I think it could really give the other two a good nudge.

Mike "MOD" O'Donnell is an e-commerce manager and professional director. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he owns shares in most of the companies mentioned above.

