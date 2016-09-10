How high can property go?

Shamubeel Eaqub: How high will Kiwi house prices go?

SUPPLIED "House prices can adjust violently or over a very long period." economist Shamubeel Eaqub says.

OPINION: It is almost impossible to avoid talking or writing about house prices. The average Auckland house price cracked $1 million in August.

The IMF's analysis shows our house prices have outpaced incomes the fastest of any country. The OECD reckons our house prices are the most overvalued relative to rents and the second most over-valued relative to incomes.

Where next for house prices? Impossible to predict. But history and international experience shows there is no such thing as a one way bet.

OLI SCARFF/GETTY-IMAGES In Spain house prices have plunged from peak to trough by 46 per cent relative to incomes.

House prices have risen faster than incomes particularly since the early 1990s. While the previous big boom in housing from 2001 to 2007 lifted prices across all of New Zealand, the latest boom has mainly been in Auckland, which began in late 2012.

Despite the strong signals from house prices to build more homes, building consents – a proxy for new supply – has been a structurally lower since the 1980s and was particularly low during the latest recession.

When supply does not respond to price signals, there are clearly deficiencies in the way the market works – whether it is because of regulation or other market factors.

With house prices it is like Goldilocks' porridge, don't want it to be too hot or too cold.

If house prices rise too much, they lead to long term social and economic problems. If house prices fall sharply, as they did during the global financial crisis in a number of countries, they can badly affect the financial sector and the broader economy, including job losses, mortgage defaults and business failures.

There is no easy way to predict how house prices will unfold over coming years. But our own history and experience in other countries provide helpful markers.

House prices can adjust violently or over a very long period.

Our own history shows episodes of real price declines, although the long term trend has been upwards. These periods of real house price declines coincided with periods of economic recession.

The Dallas Federal Reserve, a regional central bank in the United States, helpfully collects house price and income data across a number of countries on a consistent basis, including New Zealand.

The pattern of house prices relative to incomes provide helpful comparisons.

New Zealand has been in a select group, alongside Australia and Canada, where house prices have generally increased relative to incomes over more than two decades and are now at or near record highs.

But there are also experiences of significant cycles in some countries.

Notable examples are Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, which experienced very large cycles. From peak to trough, house prices relative to incomes, fell by 21 per cent in Italy to 46 per cent in Spain.

If such cycles in Auckland took place, house prices would fall from a current ratio to incomes of around 10-times, to 8-times or 5.4-times.

Of course, there are local differences. These countries had massive building booms and boasted many empty homes at the peak – unlike Auckland.

There have also been other markets that did not experience such large cycles, but following a boom fell into a long period stagnation in house prices relative to incomes.

This has been particularly true for places with ageing populations like Japan and Korea, and different market structures where renting dominates including Germany and Switzerland.

With house prices setting records in Auckland, questions inevitably arise on what next.

There are no certain answers on how the cycle will unfold. History shows house prices fall relative to incomes, usually when there is an economic downturn.

International experience shows there can be violent downturns if there is excess stock, or if demographics turn.

No two experiences are the same, but there is one key lesson in asset market: there are no one-way bets.

Shamubeel Eaqub is an independent economist and consultant. Follow him on Twitter @SEaqub

