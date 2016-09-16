Growing a small business

Tom Hooper: The importance of helping small business grow

OPINION: More than 63 per cent of Canterbury's working population is employed by a small or medium sized business – one of the highest rates worldwide - clearly making these businesses a critical component of our local economy.

Growing a company from small beginnings is hard, especially in New Zealand with its small local population and distance to major markets.

Most businesses start out because someone has a great idea, but what makes a great entrepreneur is not the same as a great manager.

As businesses grow, managers need to consider their sales and marketing, develop the culture of the company, understand risk and governance, have a clear forward strategy and embrace technology in a constantly changing environment.

This is a huge challenge for small companies with limited resources.

There's a lot to oversee and plenty to keep business managers awake at night.

The reality is that almost no-one has all of the skills required right from the get go. This is where networks for professional advice, connections and guidance are vital.

Central and local government and tertiary institutions can play a significant role here - enabling and supporting growth and leadership development in our business community.

One such initiative is the Enterprise for Excellence programme. It has been specifically developed by Canterbury Development Corporation (CDC) to meet the needs of Christchurch manufacturing businesses - identifying efficiencies in their value chain to increase productivity; from production planning to finished goods; order management to dispatch and delivery.

It is a productivity improvement programme, run locally, and part funded by government agency Callaghan Innovation. It is a great initiative for businesses looking to make a real difference in their operations.

It's a top-down and bottom-up approach, working with a committed senior management team and training operational members to become continuous improvement champions; to identify process opportunities and innovate.

Designed to build in-house capability it develops the collaborative culture that so many successful companies worldwide demonstrate.

In recent years a Christchurch engineering company saw a 25 per cent reduction in build time and a chemical processing company managed a 40 per cent increase in output whilst reducing errors and the time to rectify them by 30 per cent.

Tertiary education providers also support business growth.

The University of Canterbury, for example, has world class executive education and MBA programmes.

These are designed to get businesses acting strategically by exposing them to global trends, research themes and new thinking.

Also the university has invested in intern programmes to bring students, in particular international students with international networks and different cultural perspectives, closer to our businesses.

We are currently seeing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of investment into new education facilities between the University of Canterbury, Lincoln and Ara.

But the real value is not the buildings, rather the thinking around new forms of education delivery inside them.

It is really exciting hearing about new teaching methods and technologies which are being adopted into our institutions that will step-up the local education experience.

Something that could put our tertiary education system ahead of the rest of New Zealand, that must be good for business.

Government and tertiary agencies can provide a supportive non-threatening environment for business. An environment where current practices and thinking are challenged in a collaborative way with the same objective, to grow competitive and globally engaged businesses.

This is where the public and education sector can add real value to business.

Tom Hooper is the chief executive of the Canterbury Development Corporation.

