Mike O'Donnell: iPhone 7 - Apple’s last chance to take the mickey?

SUPPLIED Last year Apple had $732 million in revenue in New Zealand and costs of $701m, so it paid only about $9m in tax. So either its handful of Kiwi staff were each paid about $50m a year each or there's something funky going on in its accounting department, Mike O'Donnell says.

OPINION: As I waited in a Jetstar departure lounge yesterday they delivered a particularly vigorous pre-flight mobile phone briefing.

Not just the normal stuff about not using your phone on the tarmac, but some very pointed warnings about the recently released Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

The advice seemed to boil down to "if you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone, then please keep it the hell away from us thanks very much".

CRUSHADER/REDDIT Samsung have a bit of an issue with the Note 7. They've been exploding. Not an ideal feature for a device that rests against your buttocks.

In case you haven't heard, Samsung has a bit of an issue with the Note 7. They've been exploding. Not an ideal feature for a device that rests against your buttocks.

READ MORE:

* Tech giant Apple pays $9m tax in NZ - how does that add up?

* Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recall couldn't come at worse time

* Apple's iPhone 7 not a market game changer - Wall Street analysts



And while the global number of confirmed explosions or over heating isn't huge, the simple word association that most people will take out is "Samsung phones catch fire".

REUTERS Basically the iPhone 7 looks similar to the iPhone 6, but has no 3.5mm headphone jack, has done away with its entry level 16 gigabyte storage option, features a new home button and a hidden, no apparent aerial.

Clearly not a good look and lousy timing.

While I'm sure the South Koreans will execute a very professional recall programme, it will cost Samsung dearly given the device was designed to go head to head with the new Apple iPhone 7.

Apple's product launch last week was less "explosive" than Samsung, but equally well covered.

According to video streaming company Akami, the event had the largest peak video traffic ever (and that includes the Rio Olympics).

The Tim Cook-led gig covered the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, two series of the Apple Watch and a bunch of updates to the iPad range. But the world was focused on just one thing, the keenly anticipated iPhone 7.

While its foolish to try to describe it in a sentence, I'll have a go.

Basically it looks similar to the iPhone 6 but has no 3.5 millimetres headphone jack, has done away with its entry level 16 gigabyte storage option, features a new home button and a hidden, no apparent aerial.

The feature that everyone has focused on is the removal of the headphone jack and the corresponding birth of AirPods. AirPods look like regular Apple earbuds but work via Bluetooth so have no dangly bits.

The financial market's response to the iPhone 7 has been mild rather than wild, with Wall Street saying it's no game changer. But that doesn't mean it won't sell.

Apple users have cemented such a strong bond with their users that they are expected to go like hotcakes.

While September sales aren't finished yet, pundits were picking 15 million sales over the first weekend and possible another 50 million over the rest of the month.

iPhone sales account for more than half of Apple's income – an estimated 66 per cent of top line revenue.

However, they also act as an anchor point for the Apple service businesses – including Apple Music (via iTunes), the App Store and Apple Pay – which bring in another 10 per cent of revenue.

Estimates on the number of iPhones in New Zealand hover around the 600,000 mark, so assuming that one owner in four decides to upgrade, that could mean a healthy 150,000 sales.

At $1200 a shot that's useful top line revenue of $144 million, which at a 70 per cent profitability margin would mean another $100 million into local Apple coffers.

Last year Apple declared revenue of $732m in New Zealand, so an additional $100m would be quite handy.

The funny thing about the $732m of revenue was that costs were also high, $701m to be exact. So it paid only about $9m in tax.

Given it has just a handful of staff in a single premise in New Zealand, either they each get paid something like $50m a year each or there's something funky going on in its accounting department.

Funky in this case isn't illegal it's just slick techniques used by multinational web companies to claim costs in higher taxation jurisdictions (like here) but account for their revenues in lower taxation jurisdictions like the Netherlands giving rise to techniques like the "Dutch Sandwich".

Along with tricky practices like the "Double Irish" – which turns provisions designed to stop double taxing into loopholes for enabling double non-payment - it's annoying the crap out of a lot of people right now including Finance Minister Bill English and Revenue Minister Michael Woodhouse.

First because its clearly taking the mickey, and second because its taking so long to get on top of.

The problem has been that New Zealand is moving in link-step with a co-ordinated OECD response to tax base erosion and profit sharing (BEPS), and the OECD doesn't exactly move at light speed.

However, two months ago the OECD confirmed that the proposed solution would be adopted in November, with the agreement open for signing in early 2017.

If all 96 countries who have committed to the instrument go on to sign, it would mean over 2000 bilateral treaties would be covered, making it a powerful bit of kit.

Hopefully that means by the time the iPhone 8 launches in 2018, here in Godzone, Apple won't be able to take the mickey quite so much.

Now if Samsung can just get on top of the exploding phones…

Mike "MOD" O'Donnell is a professional director and eCommerce manager. His Twitter handle is @modsta and he's often had the mickey taken out of him.

- Stuff