Cas Carter: How far do you go in protecting consumers from themselves?

SUPPLIED "New Zealand has fought the anti-smoking battle hard, but there are many more arguably bigger health battles that should have that much energy dedicated to them," Cas Carter says.

OPINION: I used to work in a cloud of smoke. Colleagues on either side of me sought inspiration from the cigarette hanging out of their mouths as they tapped away on their manual typewriters.

Occasionally a pile of butts would upset their ashtray's equilibrium, distributing the contents over my desk.

That was newsrooms in the 80s and even as a non-smoker, it never occurred to me that life could be any different.

MARION VAN DIJK Parliament has passed a law making it illegal for tobacco companies to brand their cigarette packets.

Later, over drinks, I would be wrapped in a cloud of smoke as we traded stories. Years later, some of my friends still stoically smoke but I am less inclined to stand in a howling southerly discussing politics while they smoke.

This month, New Zealand took the next step in the fight against smoking by passing legislation to make it illegal for tobacco companies to brand cigarette packets.

The western world has done an amazing job of fiercely battling smoking for years, banning it in public and workplaces and enforcing nightmare forming photos of diseased organs, gangrenous toes, freaky eyeballs and rotten teeth on packaging.

Perhaps New Zealand has now legally, done everything it can to prevent smoking without actually criminalising the act itself?

And that's the question – how far do you go?

If smoking is so dammed bad for us, and there is a truckload of evidence that it is, why not make it illegal instead of attacking how its marketed?

How far do you go legislating marketing and consumer choice?

While we've invested heavily in illustrating the damaging effects of smoking, the obvious comparison is what are we doing about the effects of alcohol or other harmful products?

While we've been focusing on smoking, we are ignoring the proliferation of sugary RTDs - a thinly disguised marketing effort to embed teenagers in our drinking culture.

Perhaps our next legislation should consider displaying images of the harmful effects of alcohol on to RTD cans: pictures of domestic violence, sexual assaults and road fatalities.

But wait there's more. Another insidious marketing strategy focused on hooking our children into an early sugar addiction.

Those appealing images on cereal packaging, carefully positioned at child height in the supermarket, draw kids into the addictive world of high sugar food while hiding the fact that the equivalent of one of every three spoons of Coco Pops, Froot Loops , Frosties and even some mueslis are sugar.

Perhaps we could legislate that the brightly coloured pictures of pelicans, tigers and monkeys on packaging be replaced with those of obese kids, rotten teeth and diseased kidneys and hearts.

How far could you go indeed? Perhaps some takeaways could warn "this is a coronary in a carton".

Should we plain package peanuts, products with gluten, dairy or soy to protect allergy sufferers? Okay now I'm being ridiculous, but where is the balance?

This kind of argument goes way back to the 1800s when political economist and philosopher John Stuart Mill argued individual freedom takes precedent over state control.

He said it should be legally acceptable to harm yourself as long as you are not harming others.

The exception was those who were incapable of looking after themselves such as children or those living in backward states of society.

New Zealand has fought the anti-smoking battle hard, but there are many more arguably bigger health battles that should have that much energy dedicated to them.

Maybe we should push back on companies to be more ethical. Or perhaps in the age of the over informed consumer, smart companies with a conscience will seize first mover advantage and eventually win the day.

Isn't that more powerful than legislation?

