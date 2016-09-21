Chiefs' closed shop investigation

Susan Hornsby-Geluk: Chiefs' stripper investigation should have been independent

SUPPLIED Generally speaking the first person interviewed during an investigation into a complaint should almost always be the complainant, Susan Hornsby-Geluk says.

OPINION: The New Zealand Rugby Union has been lambasted in recent weeks for its investigation into events alleged to have occurred during the Chiefs end of season celebrations at Okoroire Hot Pools.

The investigation looked into claims made by a stripper named Scarlette, who performed for the Chiefs at their function.

Her claims included that during the performance, players repeatedly groped her, threw gravel, and chanted lewdly. She also says that she stopped her act to tell the players to take their hands off her and, that they failed to pay her properly.

When Scarlett's allegations were made public, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) quickly announced it would be undertaking an investigation to ascertain what had happened.

It appointed its own in house counsel to undertake the enquiry and all went quiet until the findings were released.

The actual investigation report has not been released so what we know about the process and the findings are based only on what the NZRU has said publicly.

What we are told though is that the Investigator interviewed 15 witnesses, nine of whom are said to have been independent.

Scarlette was apparently the last person interviewed by the Investigator.

The Investigator's conclusion with respect to Scarlette's claims was that they could not be substantiated.

The NZRU has said that as a result, no allegations of misconduct could be pursued against any individual players.

Despite this, it has issued all members of the Chiefs who attended the event with letters setting out the NZRU's disappointment with what happened, and explaining the responsibilities of players in a professional environment.

Since the findings were announced, a lot of criticism has been directed at the investigation process and in particular the decision to investigate internally, and the fact Scarlette was the last witness to be interviewed.

Workplace investigations are a regular feature of employment law, particularly in respect of complaints brought by employees about bullying and harassment.

These investigations will at times involve large numbers of witnesses, and therefore can take on a scale in some cases that resembles a Commission of Inquiry as opposed to an employment relationship problem.

Any investigation undertaken by an employer needs to be procedurally fair and must accord with natural justice.

However, investigations will not all take the same form and will vary depending on the circumstances and the nature of the issues under investigation.

Generally speaking though, the first person interviewed during an investigation into a complaint should almost always be the complainant.

This is for a number of reasons. First it is important that the complainant has an opportunity to set out in full what his or her account of events is so that the investigator knows what the key issues are and is appropriately informed about what needs to be put to witnesses.

Second it is essential that the respondent in an investigation (the person(s) who is the subject of the complaint) knows exactly what it is they are responding to.

An employee under investigation cannot be expected to guess what they are responding to so they will almost always be the last person interviewed.

In terms of who should undertake an investigation, there is no absolute requirement that an external or "independent" investigator be appointed.

However, the investigator needs to have an open mind and cannot be someone who is involved with the complaint or is a witness to any of the matters under investigation.

Often it is difficult to find someone internally who is sufficiently removed from the allegations, has the right skills, and in whom both sides have confidence.

The NZRU's in house lawyer was not a witness to the matters Scarlette was complaining about so from a purely employment law perspective, he was not necessarily an inappropriate choice.

However, the investigation obviously had (and has had) implications for not just the employment of the players, but also the reputation of the organisation more broadly.

Obviously, there was always going to be a significant public interest factor that should have been taken into account in determining how to deal with the matter.

As is often the case, perception becomes reality. In this instance the generally held perception is that the NZRU closed ranks to protect its own.

Whether the outcome would have been any different had an independent investigator been appointed, is not necessarily the point.

The point is that justice would have at least been seen to have been done.

Susan Hornsby-Geluk is partner at Dundas Street Employment Lawyers, www.dundasstreet.co.nz

