The losses are mounting for Havelock North businesses still reeling in the wake of a gastro bug that affected a third of the town's population.

One motelier, who runs at about 80 per cent occupancy at this time of the year for the last 10 years is currently sitting on 31 per cent, Hospitality New Zealand's Hawke's Bay president, Shaye Bird said.

"That's a huge hit to take."

One pub owner was $20,000 to $30,000 in the red, despite having successfully run his pub for 18 years and never requesting a handout.

At lunchtime on Sunday, a bus crammed with hungry mouths from Napier headed to Havelock North on a food crawl, in an effort to help lift the town's business district out of its post-campylobacter slump.

"The idea is to fill the bus with Napier hospitality people, head to Havelock North and put some money in their tills," Bird said.

"The message we want to send is that Havelock North is very much open for business."

Two deaths have been linked to the outbreak. Both were elderly women who contracted campylobacter, but their deaths were caused by other medical problems.

From a business perspective it has been "devastating", Bird said.

"[M]any of our members in the area having suffered significant cancellations or loss of business since the campylobacter outbreak occurred.

"We thought what better way to help them than to head in their direction and inject some money into the local economy."

Bird said it looked like they'd fill a 48-seater bus, donated for the occasion, titled "Super Sunday in the Village".

It was a bluebird day in Hawke's Bay, Bird said, and he was expecting about 100 people to attend.

"We haven't been affected at all in Napier but a lot of these people [affected] are friends in the industry. But they have made the best of a bad situation."

Businesses taking part in the "food crawl' are: Deliciosa and Loading Ramp restaurants, Namaskar Indian restaurant, Pipi cafe and Hugo Chang bar.

