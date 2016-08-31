Fraud of the rings hits back at Tolkien's estate

Elijah Wood's character Frodo reaches for the One Ring, in the film the Fellowship of the Ring.

When the great eye of the Tolkien estate swept across the world, a Melbourne jeweller did not expect its powerful gaze to settle on him.

The man, ordered by a court to destroy rings minted in the style of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has questioned why he became the target of the Tolkien estate's legal ringwraiths when he was a mere hobbit in the scheme of things.

But as the Australian Federal Court ruled this month, these knock-off rings shall not pass. Alexander Thomas Saltalamacchia had infringed the copyright of J.R.R. Tolkien's estate after he sold rings on eBay inscribed with characters written in the fictional language Black Speech.

YOU TUBE Alexander Thomas Saltalamacchia, who was recenlty found to have breached the copyright of the Lord of the Rings.

The "One Ring" was made famous in the novel and film series as a powerful but evil artefact that had to be destroyed in the volcanic fires of Mount Doom.

﻿READ MORE:

* One ring to fool them all

* Tahunanui's real lord of the rings

* Gyllenhal's nightmare LOTR audition

Saltalamacchia responded to the court decision in a video posted on YouTube, saying there were many Lord of the Rings products being sold online and he did not know why he, as a sole ring bearer, had been singled out. Why wasn't there one judgment to overrule all the ring sellers?

He said he had been selling copies of the one ring for eight years before hearing from Tolkien's lawyers.

"Why now, why me? I don't know. They weren't made to answer that question in court as to why they selected me," he said.

In correspondence detailed in the judgment, Saltalamacchia confessed to selling about 1300 rings over eight years for between A$5 and A$30 each on eBay and his jewellery website - so they were hardly precious.

According to the Federal Court judgment, Saltalamacchia had claimed that his rings were not exact replicas of the One Ring because there was a "gap" in the inscription.

However Justice Beach found there was a breach as a substantial part of the inscription was used, even recreating the elvish script JRR Tolkien devised in his judgment.

"I don't have an original ring to compare," Saltalamacchia said on YouTube. "Might I add neither did they, you would think...they would bring an original ring into court and compare it."

As all Tolkien fans know, the original one ring to rule them all has been destroyed.

Saltalamacchia said he had three kids and was a low income earner, which hardly made him a big target for The Tolkien Estate Ltd to go after.

"It's only a small business, it's not a big money maker but they still pursued [me]," he said.

As well as the destruction of the rings and associated marketing material, Justice Jonathan Beach ordered that Saltalamacchia pay damages and costs.

In his video, Saltalamacchia said he didn't know copyright laws and wouldn't have sold the rings online if he knews they were protected.

"You can look at eBay right now and you can see many of these products right now, why I was targeted don't know," he said.

"There's so many other people selling people on ebay. It it was so damaging to the Tolkien estate why aren't they contacting eBay and telling them to remove all Lord of the Rings products?"

- Brisbane Times