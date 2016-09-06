Internal strife at struggling Christchurch record shop Pennylane

DEAN KOZANIC/FAIRFAX NZ Pennylane Records on Colombo St in Sydenham has been run by Dave Howard for 10 years.

The former manager of a struggling Christchurch record shop says he was "shattered and embarrassed" about the way he was fired.

He thought the shop was closing, but it stayed open several months after he lost his job.

Chris Mooar managed the Riccarton branch of Pennylane Records, a prominent Christchurch vinyl record trader.

Pennylane had three shops in the city, but closed its Riccarton branch in 2014.

Mooar, who had managed the Riccarton shop for two years, was made redundant several months before it closed.

He was told to leave immediately, and did not serve his two-week notice period. He was the only employee made redundant.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) found the company did not clearly tell Mooar why he was being sacked, and did not make it clear he was the only one.

It failed to tell him it was because the company was in deep financial strife, and could not afford to keep him employed.

Mooar was the highest paid employee, earning $17 an hour.

The ERA ordered the company to pay him $4000 and two weeks' wages in compensation.

He did not get his requested $15,000 for humiliation and loss of dignity.

The ERA ruling showed Pennylane had been struggling financially, and did not have written employment agreements with its staff.

At times, Mooar had paid for stock using his own credit card, as some suppliers refused to sell to the company because it was in debt.

To reduce costs, Pennylane decided to close its Riccarton branch and sublet the premises to another business.

Mooar was given a letter telling him that layoffs at his shop were being considered.

After reading the letter, he posted angrily on Facebook: "I would like to meet the f...... who originally wrote that, and punch them in the teeth."

The company's owner, David Howard, believed the post referred to him. He told the authority he had felt threatened.

Two weeks after the post, Mooar was abruptly fired, and told not to work his two-week notice period.

Howard denied it was due to Mooar's post.

Mooar told the ERA he was "absolutely shattered" after losing his job, particularly as the shop remained open for several months afterwards, when he understood it would close immediately after her was fired.

He understood the other employees would also be made redundant, which did not happen.

The shop had been unable to find a new tenant to take its place and unexpectedly stayed open for several months.

The authority found it was fair for Pennylane to make Mooar redundant, but it did not consult with him well enough.

The company did not tell him that his job was disestablished because the company was in a poor financial state, and that his was the only job in the firing line.

Pennylane was fined $1000 for not giving its employees written agreements, which was now being done.

